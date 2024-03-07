NHL Picks: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for March 7, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: March 7, 2024

Big slate of 12 NHL games to get our sweats going tonight! If we can't find a winner or two on this board, we should turn in our online sportsbooks. Just kidding, why would we ever do that? Sports betting is so fun, it keeps us engaged, gives us even more reason to care, and adds a spice to our lives that we can't get anywhere else. Or at least that's what I tell my wife when I'm cussing uncontrollably about how two Ottawa Senators sold me on player props last night against an Anaheim Ducks team that essentially rolled out a minor league roster. But hey, that's why we play! Here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight. Let's have a day, y'all!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Senators, Kings under 6.5 (-118 on DraftKings)

I saw tweet today calling for the Senators to be sold. Move them to Salt Lake City, Quebec City, or heck, even Atlanta. The good people of Ottawa don't deserve such a disappointing team. I'm extra salty with them because of the aforementioned sell job by two of their players last night, so I can't trust them to perform too well after a hot Kings team and coming on the second night of a back-to-back. I could even see a Kings shutout.

Kings -1.5 PL (+130 on DraftKings)

Not much more explanation necessary. I love the plus-money play here.

Capitals, Penguins over 6.5 (+108 on FanDuel)

As a DC lifer, I always get so stoked for Caps-Pens. It doesn't matter that both teams are having underwhelming years, this is one of the purest rivalries in the game and perhaps in all of sports. This game isn't about trends, it's not about streaks. I think this is a 4-3 overtime game, if not 5-4. If you're feeling a little extra frisky, sprinkle a bit on the To Go To OT prop, which is +290 on DraftKings.

Canucks ML (-105 on DraftKings)

The Golden Knights just made major waves before tomorrow's trade deadline, acquiring Anthony Mantha from Washington and one of the most sought-after targets on the market in Noah Hanifin from Calgary. They need these reinforcements in a bad way too as they've lost eight of their last 10 games. I think it takes some time for these new additions to get acclimated, so I like the underdog Canucks who just rattled off two wins in a row including one in LA just two nights ago.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Gustav Nyquist over 0.5 points (-135 on DraftKings)

Nyquist might not be the guy you want to dangle with on Xbox, but he's been super consistent this year for betting purposes. He's got points in eight of his last 10 outings, totaling 13 in that span. The Preds are hot right now too, winning eight of their last nine. I like them to handle business at home against Buffalo, and I love Nyquist's top-line contributions to help them do so.

Kirill Kaprizov to record 4+ shots on goal (-130 on FanDuel)

Talk about a heater, Kirill The Thrill has 17 points in his last 10 games and had a 6-point night in recent memory. He's hit over 3.5 shots on goal in seven of his last 10 games, so let's ride the hot streak.

Noah Dobson over 0.5 assists (-135 on DraftKings)

Dobson's got assists in seven of his last 10 games and has a juicy matchup with a historically bad Sharks team. I mean come on, the Sharks even blew a 6-3 lead on home ice the other night to lose to the Stars 7-6. Totals have hit seven, nine, 10, and 13 in their last 5 games too. The Islanders better get on the board, and Dobson better be a reason why.

Happy hunting y'all!