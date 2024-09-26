This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Player Points Futures Analysis 2024-25

The 2024-25 National Hockey League season officially begins on Tuesday, Oct. 8 in Seattle for an afternoon matinee game, the start of a nationally-televised tripleheader on ESPN/ESPN+ which also includes the Utah Hockey Club's debut.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, we'll get five more games, and 10 teams, making their season debuts. And, as such, that's when players will start amassing goals, assists, etc. That's where we come in. We're going to check out some of the best player points futures, so you can either bet players straight up, or toss in a multi-leg bet for the season, and every time your player scores or picks up an assist, you inch closer to hitting your bet.

Player points futures make the season a little more fun. It's like fantasy hockey, but better! Also, this is for REGULAR SEASON points only.

If you're an NHL futures bettor, this isn't an area that generally gets a lot of attention. Normally, people focus on team point totals, which we also visited previously.

And, again, remember, when betting season futures, you're tying that money up until the spring, so shop around, choose wisely, and make it count!

Los Angeles Kings RW Quinton Byfield Points (50+ at FanDuel)

Quinton Byfield was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Kings, behind Alexis Lafreniere of the New York Rangers.

He entered the 2023-24 campaign with just eight goals and 33 points across 99 NHL games in parts of three seasons. In 2022-23, he started to show signs that the light was being flicked on. However, it wasn't until last season that he went from prospect to potential star, living up to his draft billing.

Byfield notched 20 goals and 55 points in 80 regular-season games, and he assumed a big role on the power play, too. Of those 55 points, he notched six goals and 14 points on the man advantage. The 22-year-old is going to be the face of this franchise whenever Anze Kopitar elects to hang up the skates. Until then, he'll benefit from learning and working with the legendary Kings player instead.

Byfield is a good bet to record at least 50+ regular-season points in 2024-25, barring any injuries.

Quinton Byfield Points Futures Best Bet

OVER 50+ POINTS (-140 at FanDuel)

Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider Points (50+ at FanDuel)

The Red Wings rewarded Moritz Seider with a seven-year, $59.85 million contract extension late last week, locking up what they feel is an important cog for their future. It comes on the heels of locking up Lucas Raymond to an eight-year deal.

The German rearguard was the No. 6 pick overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and he has been a steady presence along the blueline for the Red Wings since making his NHL debut.

Seider notched seven goals with 50 points in his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season, and he followed that up with 42 points in each of the past two campaigns. In addition to being consistent in overall points, he has at least 14 power-play points in all three of his seasons, and 15 or more points on the man advantage in each of his seasons.

Last season, Seider took a step forward with nine goals and a career-best 6.7% shooting percentage. Seider is also durable, too, playing in all 82 regular-season games in each of his first three NHL seasons.

At plus-money, Seider is good value, as he is likely to get to double-digit goals, and he could push for 20-25 points on the power play.

Moritz Seider Points Futures Best Bet

OVER 50+ POINTS (+110 at FanDuel)

Florida Panthers LW Matthew Tkachuk Points (100+ at FanDuel)

Stanley Cup champion Matthew Tkachuk notched 26 goals and 62 assists with a plus-19 rating across 80 games during the regular season. He ended up with a career-high 26 power-play assists, and he had his third straight season with at least 62 helpers overall.

Tkachuk had consecutive seasons with at least 100 points from 2021-23. That includes a career-high 42 goals and 104 points in his final season in Calgary in 2021-22, and 40 goals and a career-high 69 assists and 109 points in his first campaign in South Florida in 2022-23.

The gritty irritant, who fans love on their team, but hate if he is an opponent, took a step back last season. He 26 goals and 88 points, a down year by his recent standards. His 9.3 shooting percentage was the lowest since his rookie campaign of 2016-17 in Calgary.

If Tkachuk can bump up that goal toal to 35-40, he is tremendous in the assists department, while getting all kinds of run on a great power play. At plus-money, he's a strong play to back to triple digits for regular-season points.

Matthew Tkachuk Points Futures Best Bet