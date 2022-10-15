NHL Picks Today: Best Bets and Game Props for Saturday, October 15

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: NHL Picks and Props for Saturday, October 15

The first full Saturday of NHL action is serving up some juicy bets with 14 games on the slate! Here's what I'm liking today, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NHL Over / Unders

Senators vs Maple Leafs, over 6.5 (-125)

Both teams have loaded offenses, unproven defenses, and questionable netminders. This is one of the more exciting games on the day's slate, and with the firepower up front for both teams, it has the recipe to be a doozy. I expect a lot of rubber to be thrown at both goalies in this one for a high-scoring affair.

Canucks vs Flyers over 6.5 (-105)

Both the Canucks and Flyers had surprising debuts this week. The Canucks pushed the Oilers to the brink and only faltered when Connor McDavid turned on his Super Sayan mode potting a hat trick in a fervent comeback. The Flyers were an underdog at home to the Devils and pulled off a 5-2 upset. I think both teams will be running and gunning and leaving their goalies out to dry.

Flames vs Oilers over 6.5 (-125)

The Battle of Alberta never disappoints. If I had to watch one game out of the 14, this would be it. The Flames looked every bit a Cup contender dispatching the defending champ Avalanche in their debut. The Oilers flexed their flashy offense in a come-from-behind victory against the Canucks. The player props in this one will be fun to bet too. 6.5 seems too easy for these teams.

Coyotes vs Bruins under 6.5 (-115)

I was super shocked by how the Bruins looked against my hometown Capitals on opening night, putting up a 5-spot as the road underdog and without some major contributors. And it was more because the B's won that game as opposed to the Caps losing it if you know what I mean. And then there's the Coyotes… who no one expects much from. The Bruins may score a bunch, but the 'Yotes will not.

Blackhawks vs Sharks under 6 (+105)

This matchup would've been a primetime donnybrook circa 2011. But today, it's a channel-changer-type game. The Sharks played last night against a tough Hurricanes team, and the Hawks just lack the firepower. I like the odds of this one being a sleepy, 3-2 kind of contest.

NHL Team Total Goals

Panthers over 3.5 (-150)

The Panthers head to Buffalo to take on the Sabres in an Atlantic division matchup and I think they'll have to score 4 goals just to win the game. The Sabres will be sneaky this year and have some young guns up front who can put the puck in the net. The Panthers have the guns to match, and I think those guns will be on full display. Matthew Tkachuk had an excellent debut with his new squad earlier this week, and almost potted two between-the-legs goals. It's hard to beat swagger like that.

Bruins over 3.5 (-160)

The Penguins dropped 7 on the Coyotes the other night, and the Bruins tallied 5 against a deep Caps team. It's a home opener in Boston and the B's will be buzzing.

Flames over 2.5 (-165)

I already talked about the Battle of Alberta above. This just seems like easy money to me.

Coyotes under 2.5 (-145)

It's the inverse of the Bruins pick above. I'm basically betting on the Coyotes to lose in just about every aspect of the game today.

Blue Jackets under 2.5 (-115)

The Johnny Gaudreau era in Columbus is off to an 0-2 start, and I don't think it gets any better as they travel to visit the Blues in St. Louis just one night removed from getting walloped by the Lightning at home. They haven't scored over 2 yet, and the Blues are going to be feisty in their season debut.

Game Picks

Panthers ML (-190)

Although I think you've gotta be a true hockey fan to believe me on this, the Panthers/Sabres matchup might be one of the most entertaining games on the slate today. Bunch of studs on both rosters - and yes, that includes the team in Buffalo for a change - but I think the Panthers are too deep and too determined under new coach Paul Maurice.

Flames ML (+110)

This is a tough game to call, but I like the Flames as the underdog here. They probably got that label since they're the visiting team, but after the way they looked against the Avalanche in game 1, gee, it's hard to bet against them out of the gate. Also, Darryl Sutter is the best personality in the NHL. Prove me wrong.

Blues PL (+110)

The Blue Jackets have lost both of their games by 3 goals. I don't think this is that close once the Blues get their legs under them.

Happy hunting, y'all!