NHL Picks Today: Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday, November 19

NHL Betting: Expert NHL Picks and Player Props for Saturday, November 19

Vegas has gotta know something we don't… If you read my article from yesterday, you'd know I was all in on the Kings beating the Canucks. That flat-out didn't happen, and the Kings' loss made me a big loser too. On paper, the Canucks shouldn't have won. On paper, it looked like a sure bet. But that's gambling, y'all. Luckily, there is always tomorrow, and that tomorrow happens to be today with 15 games on the NHL slate for me to lick my wounds with. Here's what I'm liking.

Featured NHL Bets

Golden Knights vs Oilers Best Bets

In a day of amazing matchups, this one's near the top. It's a battle of the best team in the Pacific Division that wasn't supposed to be the best team in the Pacific Division against the team that was expected to be the best team in the division, or close to it. The Golden Knights are out to an incredible start to Bruce Cassidy's tenure behind the bench. They're 14-4 overall and 8-2 in their last 10. Yet 2 of those losses were in their last 3 games, and both happened on home ice. We'll let the 3-2 loss to the Blues slide given that the Blues are a really good hockey team that just hasn't been playing that way yet. But the 5-2 loss to the Sharks is a little suspect. They followed those Ls with a 4-1 win at home against the lowly Coyotes. The Oilers on the other hand come in shaky. They're 5-5 in their last 10 and 9-8 overall. They've scored 60 goals - 15 of which came from Connor McDavid for a whopping 25% of the team's output - and surrendered 61. What's more is they are playing better away from home than they are on home ice, with a 4-6 home record versus 5-2 away. This is a confusing game to call, and Vegas agrees since both teams are at -110 on the moneyline. Will the high-flying offenses of both squads be the difference maker, or will this be a low-scoring grind?

Golden Knights ML -110

Jonathan Marchessault (VGK) over 2.5 shots on goal

Leon Draisaitl (EDM) under 3.5 shots -145

Avalanche vs Capitals Best Bets

Here's your token Caps-are-playing-so-Grant's-writing-about-them blurb. The defending Cup champs come to DC tonight to take on the Capitals. After a bit of a slow start, the Avalanche are 7-3 in their last 10 and are playing strong on the road with a 5-3 record away from home. They have 2 wins over the Hurricanes in their last 3 with a loss to the surging Blues sandwiched in between. They look good. Almost as good as their coach looks (just take a gander at that guy's hair, flawless). They even figured out how to win while being outshot 48-15 in their last outing against the Hurricanes. Their stars are shining, with the bulk of their offense coming from superstars Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar. If the rest of the team wakes up and starts producing, this team may have a case to repeat. And then there are the Capitals. My poor, beloved Capitals. They racked up 50 shots and rallied from behind against the Blues on Thursday only to lose in a shootout for their 4th loss in 5 games. They're 2-5-3 in their last 10, and heck, if those OT losses went their way, that streak would look a little better. They're not exactly getting blown out, but losses are still losses and that's not something Alex Ovechkin and company are used to.

Avalanche ML -130

Under 6.5 -120

Alex Ovechkin (WAS) over 3.5 shots on goal -170

Penguins vs Jets Best Bets

The Jets might be the best team in the league that no one is really paying attention to unless you're from Winnipeg. They're 8-1-1 in their last 10 and 10-4-1 overall. They are outstanding at home with a 6-1 record. They don't necessarily wow anyone with their offense, but they play lockdown defense and are just tough to play against. The Penguins are scratching their heads wondering when their inconsistency will end. They're 3-5-2 in their last 10 and have even looked shaky at times in the games they did find a way to win (except for their 4-1 win against the Caps on 11/9 where they totally dominated). They light the lamp a lot with 62 goals on the campaign so far, but they also allow almost as much at 61 goals against. This is a clash of different styles and a challenge for the old adage that a great defense always beats a great offense (or something like that).

Jets ML +105

Under 6.5 -115

Kyle Connor (WPG) over 3.5 shots on goal

NHL Moneyline and Puckline Bets

Canadiens ML -135

Stars ML -145

Rangers ML -155

Sabres PL +100

Bruins PL -145

NHL Player Props

Jack Hughes (NJ) over3.5 shots on goal -130

Matthew Tkachuk (FLA) over 3.5 shots on goal -145

John Tavares (TOR) over 2.5 shots on goal -165

Cole Caufield (MTL) over 3.5 shots on goal -150

Matt Duchene (NSH) over 2.5 shots on goal -130

Happy hunting y'all!