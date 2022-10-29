NHL Picks Today: Best Bets and Props for Saturday, October 29

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: NHL Player Props and Picks for Saturday, October 29

Happy Halloween weekend everybody! It's spooky season, and that calls for some spooky bets. Today's slate features a bunch of teams looking to bounce back, some teams on wonky back-to-backs, and some clubs in the midst of a vibe check. It's time to get weird. Let's dive into the 6 games I'm tracking today, with 3 bets for each of them.

Rangers vs Stars

What the Filip Chytil is happening to the Rangers? They've lost 4 in a row, and other than a reasonable overtime defeat at the hands of the Avalanche they've dropped games to the Sharks, Blue Jackets, and Islanders. They're better than that, and a 5-game losing streak seems far-fetched. But the Stars look really good. They just shut out the Caps and are staying home to welcome the Blue Shirts to town. This game is looking like a slugfest.

NHL Best Bets and Props for Rangers-Stars

Rangers ML +100

Goal in First Ten under 0.5 +115

Mika Zibanejad (NYR) over 3.5 shots on goal +120

Senators vs Panthers

Both of these clubs are coming off losses and will be looking to bounce back in this interdivisional matchup. The Senators dropped a game on home ice to the Wild and the Panthers got out-gunned on the road in Philadelphia. This will be a battle of the Tkachuk brothers, which will be excellent television to watch with their hard-nosed, bully style of play. These teams love scoring goals and playing fast too, so this should be one of the most fun games on the slate.

NHL Game and Player Props for Senators-Panthers

Team Total Goals, Senators over 2.5 goals -155

Matthew Tkachuk (FLA) over 3.5 shots on goal -125

Brady Tkachuk over 3.5 shots on goal +105



Blackhawks vs Sabres

These teams have some mojo going of late. The Blackhawks are winners of 4 of their last 5 with their loss in that stretch coming respectably in a 6-5 gunslinging fest with the Oilers. The Sabres are injecting new life into a fanbase that has been longing for some excitement from their hockey club, and their squad of up-and-comers is making some noise. Patrick Kane is a Buffalo native too, so I expect him to be jacked up for this matchup.

NHL Picks for Blackhawks-Sabres

Sabres ML -170

Over 6.5 -120

Alex Tuch (BUF) over 0.5 points -170

Oilers vs Flames

We're not even a full month into the season and we already have another Battle Of Alberta! The Flames took the first installment 4-3 back on October 15 in Edmonton, and look like the best team in the league based on the eye test so far. The Oilers have looked stellar in their 5 wins though with victories over the Hurricanes, Penguins, and Blues under their belt. Connor McDavid is from another universe altogether and already has 2 hat tricks on the year; he just makes the game look too easy. He and Leon Draisatl both have 15 points through 8 games. Nazem Kadri's been looking like an all-star to begin his tenure in Calgary, and the Flames boast one of the deepest rosters in the game. If you love hockey, you'll love watching this game. If you don't love hockey, this game will change your mind.

NHL Picks for Oilers-Flames

Oilers ML +120

Evander Kane (EDM) anytime goalscorer +175

Michael Backlund (CGY) over 2.5 shots on goal -105

Penguins vs Kraken

The Penguins head to Seattle 24 hours after losing to the Canucks in Vancouver, the same team that beat the Kraken just a game prior. Back-to-backs are always tough on the road team, especially when they're on the other side of the continent from their home base. The Kraken can be the spoiler for a lot of teams this year and thus for a lot of bettors too, as they recently beat the Sabres and Avalanche as heavy underdogs. The Penguins are a little banged up on offense and have dropped 3 in a row. Who spoils who tonight?

NHL Best Bets for Penguins-Kraken

Penguins ML -150

Over 6.5 -110

Oliver Bjorkstrand (SEA) over 2.5 shots on goal -140

Avalanche vs Islanders

The Avalanche head to the island on the second leg of a back-to-back after getting surprisingly shut out by the Devils. I don't think anyone anywhere would've predicted a 1-0 loss in that one. The Islanders also played last night but had a drastically different outcome, smoking the Hurricanes on the road 6-2. Both of these teams had just come off respective wins against the Rangers before yesterday's games too, so this looks oddly close to call, especially with either team on the latter half of a back-to-back.

NHL Picks and Props for Avalanche-Islanders

Avalanche ML -130

Over 6 -115

Cale Makar over 2.5 shots on goal -165

Happy hunting y'all!

