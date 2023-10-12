NHL Picks Today: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Golden Knights vs. Sharks

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for October 12: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Golden Knights vs. Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) play on the road for the first time this season on Thursday night, while the San Jose Sharks (0-0-0) play its first game overall. Puck drop from SAP Center is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Golden Knights raised their Stanley Cup banner into the rafters at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night. Then, Vegas proceeded to boat-race the visiting Seattle Kraken by a 4-1 score, firing out of the chute with the first three goals of the game.

It was Chandler Stephenson opening the scoring at 7:16 of the first period, while Brett Howden and Mark Stone picked up the first helpers of the season. Jonathan Marchessault scored an unassisted goal later in the period, and VGK went to the room for the first time, up 2-0.

Ivan Barshashev made it 3-0 early in the second period, with a little assistance from Brayden McNabb, and that was more than enough support for Cup-winning tendy Adin Hill. The latter made 32 saves on 33 shots. Jared McCann was able to get him midway through the second, but that was the only damage. Jack Eichel scored into the empty net, with Stone and Stephenson grabbing helpers for their second points of the night, and it was euphoria on Opening Night at The Fortress.

Hill will get a breather in Game No. 2, as Logan Thompson will get the starting nod in the first road game of the season. Remember, he was an All-Star last season, but he suffered a late-season injury, which opened the door for Hill to shine.

Kaapo Kahkonen (9-20-7, 3.85 GAA and .883 SV% - 2022-23) is confirmed to be the Opening Night start for the Sharks. While that's a shabby overall record from a season ago, one of his better performances of the season came in his lone showing at Vegas, allowing just two goals on 38 shots in a narrow 2-1 setback on Feb. 16.

NHL Money Line Bets for Golden Knights vs. Sharks

Golden Knights PL (-1.5, +105 at Caesars)

Surprisingly, the defending champs had their hands full with the Sharks last season, splitting the four-game series, with each team winning once on the opposition's home ice. However, in the first matchup of the season on Oct. 25, Vegas picked up a 4-2 win as a moderate favorite at SAP Center in a very similar situation.

The road team has actually won three of the past five meetings in this series, while winning five of the past eight meetings overall. Vegas has won seven of the past 10 meetings overall, too, while covering the puck line in five of the past six wins in the past nine battles dating back to April 21, 2021.

As far as the total is concerned, the Over is 3-1-1 in the past five meetings in this series. However, the Sharks are expected to be rather toothless offensively, and the Under cashed in the opener for VGK against Seattle. Lean low, although there is concern that Thompson could be a little rusty after a lengthy hiatus, while Kahkonen was very giving last season, as well.

NHL Totals Bets for Golden Knights vs. Sharks

Under 6.5 (-115 at BetMGM)

NHL Player Props for Golden Knights vs. Sharks

As far as player props are concerned, we'll go Vegas for both props, since it is the overwhelming favorite, and we have already seen them on the ice once this season.

Jack Eichel scored into the empty net to put a bow on the scoring in Tuesday's season opener. He has the shortest odds for all of the anytime goal scorers, although he is still quite a nice value at plus-money.

Jack Eichel Anytime Goal Scorer (+135 at FanDuel)

As far as shots on goal are concerned, nobody on VGK squeezed off more than three SOG in Tuesday's 4-1 win. It was rather surprisingly, however, that William Karlsson had just one shot attempts. Look for Cowboy Bill to be a little more active on Thursday night in San Jose.

William Karlsson 2+ Shots on Goal (-160 at FanDuel)

