NHL Picks Today: NHL Bets and Props for Wild vs. Golden Knights

NHL Expert Picks for April 1: Best NHL Bets and Props for Wild vs. Golden Knights

The Minnesota Wild (44-22-9) continue their road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights (44-23-9) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

The Wild scored a dramatic 4-2 win on the road against the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night, seizing control of first place in the Central Division over the Avs in the process.

There is still plenty of work to be done for the Wild, as they hold a slim three-point lead over both the Avs and the Dallas Stars, with one game in hand for both of the chasing teams. Either one of these teams could end up winning the division, or one of the teams could slip to third place, and lose home-ice advantage in a first-round matchup against one of the other teams. It's that close, and every game counts down the stretch.

The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference, and Vegas currently sits atop the Pacific Division with 99 points, two points clear of the Edmonton Oilers, while also holding a game in hand. Like the Central, the Pacific has a logjam at the top, as the Los Angeles Kings are lurking in third place just three points back.

The Wild have won 16 of the past 21 games overall, while going 7-2 in the past nine games on the road. Minnesota has cashed in four in a row against Western Conference teams, while going 5-1 in the past six against winning teams.

The Golden Knights have picked up victories in 11 of the past 15 games overall, while connecting in nine of the past 12 games at "The Fortress". Like the Wild, VGK is also 5-1 in the past six games against teams with a winning overall mark.

Marc-Andre Fleury (24-13-4, 2.81 GAA, .909 SV%, 2 SO) is confirmed to start against his former team, while the Knights are likely to give Jonathan Quick (16-15-4, 3.50 GAA, .880 SV%, 2 SO) the starting nod.

You'll be going against the trends here, as the Wild are 1-4 in the past five trips to Vegas, and the home team is 5-1 in the past six in the series. But Minnesota has been playing well lately, and it will get a narrow victory on the road.

NHL Money Line Bets for Wild vs. Golden Knights

Wild ML (-103 at BetRivers)

The Over has been on fire for the Wild lately, going 8-2-1 in the past 11 games overall. The Over is also 6-1 in the previous seven games on the road, while going 3-1-1 in the past five against Western Conference foes.

The Wild offense has been bumping lately, going for 4.0 goals per game (GPG) across the past four outings. Minnesota has also scored four or more goals in eight of the past 11 games overall.

For the Golden Knights, Vegas has managed to light the lamp three or more times in six consecutive outings, and 10 of the past 11 games overall.

The Over is 7-1-1 in the past nine for Vegas, while going 5-0 in the past five on home ice. The Over is 3-1-1 in the past five games against winning teams, too.

Look for a 'wild' game in Vegas, as we get some fire-wagon hockey and a likely Over results on The Strip.

NHL Totals Bets for Wild vs. Golden Knights

Over 5.5 (-134 at FanDuel)

NHL Game Props for Wild vs. Golden Knights

The game props for this giant Western Conference matchup are pretty attractive.

The Wild fired out of the chute with two goals in Denver on Thursday night, and it has 12 goals in the first period in the past 11 games, getting blanked just twice during the span. As a result, betting Minnesota to score at least one goal in the first period is a strong wager Saturday night.

Wild Over 0.5 1P Goals (-155 at BetMGM)

Playing a combined money line and total is the way to go. Again, we played Minnesota above, and I like this to be a high-scoring affair. At plus-money, playing Minnesota and the Over 4.5 total goals is a nice play, and with this win/total parlay, you only need five or more goals.

