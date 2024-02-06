NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for February 6, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The NHL is back from its All-Star break, and so are we! It was nice to have a few days off from the sweat. My glands are recharged, my bankroll is reloaded, and we're ready to dive into the best NHL bets and player props again tonight! Let's go!

Check out the latest offer from BetMGM using the BetMGM bonus code for $158 in bonus bets at signup. If you already have an account with BetMGM, there are plenty of other sports betting sites with great sportsbook promo codes. Fanatics Sportsbook is officially live in a growing number of states and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gets new players up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Stars, Sabres under 6.5 (-110 on FanDuel)

I just really don't trust this Sabres team, even on home ice. I think the teams will need to shake off their All-Star break rust (booze). Despite the 10-4 results the last time these teams met way back in March of last season, seven of the last 10 contests have gone under 6.5. I love Jake Oettinger and the Stars' tough defense in this one.

Canadiens, Capitals over 5.5 (-120 on FanDuel)

Not gonna lie I already hate this pick, but if there was ever a time to bet the over on a Capitals game this year, I think it's tonight. Four of the Caps' five games heading into the break hit over 5.5, and four of the Habs' seven games heading into the break did the same. Eight of the last 10 meetings between these clubs have hit this over too, and although the Caps are a completely different team this year, I still like the chances for both teams to nab around 3 goals.

Avalanche, Devils over 6.5 (-120 on FanDuel)

The Avalanche dropped a sleepy 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers in Madison Square Garden last night, and they head down the turnpike to visit the Devils just 24 hours later. Goaltending is the weak point in the New Jersey lineup no matter who is in net, and the Avs will likely trot out their backup and I don't even know how to spell that guy's name.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Andrei Kuzmenko under 0.5 points (-115 on DraftKings)

The Flames traded their only All-Star Elias Lindholm to the Canucks just before the All-Star weekend kicked off. They got a haul of assets back, including Kuzmenko, who skates for his new club for the first time tonight. I like the fit for Kuz in Calgary, but I hate his matchup tonight. The Bruins are historically strong on home ice, so I think it's tough sledding for the away team in this one.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen over 26.5 saves (-120 on DraftKings)

Here are the Stars' shot totals in their final five games before the All-Star break: 35, 44, 38, 43, 36. Every opposing goalie would've hit this prop in those five games, even though the Stars put up a combined 22 goals.

Cole Caufield over 3.5 shots on goal (-120 on DraftKings)

Caufield hit this prop in six of his 10 games leading up to the All-Star break. The Caps' defense can be porous at times and will leave their netminders out to dry. Cole's hit over 3.5 shots in four of his six matchups with the Caps too, and those were all better Caps teams than the one he'll face tonight.

Happy hunting y'all!