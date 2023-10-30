NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Props for October 30, 2023

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

We've got a sports equinox today folks! All four major sports have games today, and my oh my it's such a wonderful manifestation of the American dream. So manage your bankroll, freshen up your couch or recliner, and tell your spouse you're emotionally unavailable tonight. To make your nerves easier, here are the best NHL bets and props tonight, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code gets new customers access to a $200 welcome offer.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Jets ML +102

Getting some decent juice taking the Jets as a home underdog tonight against the Rangers. The Rangers have won 4 in a row, with all games coming on the road on the West Coast in Seattle, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. That's no small feat, and the Broadway Blue Shirts are looking good under new bench boss Peter Laviolette's reign. But 5 in a row is tough, 5 in a row on the road is tough, and 5 in a row on the road far from home is even tougher. It's not like they're bouncing around to Boston, Philly, or DC - all quick hops from the Big Apple. It'll be a duel between two of the best goalies in the business in Igor Shesterkin and Connor Hellebuyck. I think the latter leads his team to a minor upset tonight.

Kraken, Lightning under 6.5 -118

The Bolts have won their last 2 games by a combined score of 9-0, and the Kraken have dropped consecutive 3-2 losses. The Kraken are on a tough East Coast road swing, starting in Detroit with a 5-2 win before losing in Raleigh and Sunrise to the Hurricanes and Panthers respectively. The Lightning are tough at home, but with the Kraken knocking at the door of a victory the last two outings, I think this one stays close.

Hurricanes +1.5 PL +130

This is a go-with-your-gut, chock-full-of-emotion kind of bet for me. I hate the Flyers. I'm a DC guy who loves the Caps and loathes everything about any sports team from Philadelphia. The Flyers have been pesky to start the season with a 4-3-1 start. The Hurricanes have been lackluster out of the gate, and lost 3 in a row before rattling off consecutive victories in their previous 2 games. I think Rod Brind A'Mour's bunch is due for a statement victory, and I also would like to think John Tortorella's bunch is due to get their teeth kicked in. Here's to betting on those things coming true in Philly tonight.

Penguins 60 Min Line -145

Okay, it's not been a stellar start to the season in Steel City. Technically (and literally), the Penguins are sitting at the bottom of the standings in the East. They can't seem to put the puck in the net and their power play is pathetic. Yet, if you actually watch them, there are still flashes of brilliance. If there was ever a chance for them to get a moral victory, it would be tonight with the Ducks coming into town on their 4th game in an extended road trip. No way Sidney Crosby is losing in regulation to freakin' Trevor Zegras.

Stay in the loop on the latest NHL player props here at RotoWire to find the best prices available across the best sports betting sites.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Roope Hintz over 2.5 shots on goal -150

Hintz has now hit this prop in every game besides his season debut. He averages nearly 6.0 shot attempts per game and faces the Blue Jackets, who are in the Top 10 for shots allowed.

Clayton Keller over 2.5 shots on goal -160

Keller hit this prop in 3 straight and 5 of his last 6. He's a demon on home ice and has his shots prop in five straight at Mullett Arena. He's got a juicy matchup with Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks tonight too.

Jack Eichel over 3.5 shots on goal -140

Eichel's ascending to superstardom, with his Conn Smythe-worthy performance in last year's Cup run - although his teammate Jonathan Marchessault won the actual trophy - proving that he's one of the game's brightest stars. He's come out hot again this season, and he's hit his shots prop in 6 of 9 games so far. He's got the Canadiens visiting and the last time the Golden Knights were on home ice, they lost their first game of the year at the hands of the Blackhawks. Redemption time.

Dylan Larkin over 2.5 shots on goal -145

The Islanders are, rather surprisingly, surrendering nearly 35 shots on goal per game which is 6th most in the NHL. Larkin's been averaging over 6 shot attempts per game too, and the Red Wings are looking to bounce back after 2 straight losses. Look to their captain to help them get it done in Long Island tonight.

Happy hunting y'all!