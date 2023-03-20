NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Monday, March 20

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Here are the three best bets in the NHL tonight. All of these games have meaningful playoff implications. Every matchup is an inter-division rivalry. I'm licking my chops for these juicy plays y'all!

Top NHL Bets Tonight

Senators vs Penguins

Both of these teams were hoping to break into the playoffs this season, and they each have 13 games to solidify their spot. The Penguins are hanging on to the 8th seed in the East with 78 points, and despite picking up highly touted defenseman Jakob Chychrun at the trade deadline, the Senators have sputtered in their playoff pursuit and sit 7 points back of the Pens. Neither team has been consistent down the stretch either. The Penguins have lost 3 straight, and the Senators are 0-4-1 in their last 5 games. Pittsburgh does have points in five of its last six home games though (4-1-1) and has won 11 consecutive home games against the Senators, including a 4-1 win back on January 20. And although the Senators are just 1-4 in their last 5 road games, I think their offensive firepower matches up well against the Pens' shaky back-end and spotty goaltending. Either way, I'm taking the over in this one too.

Senators PL -170

Over 6.5 -135

Panthers vs Red Wings

The Panthers are looking to extend their 6-game point streak (5-0-1) and move into the second Wild Card spot in the East. The Red Wings have lost 2 in a row and are 2-7-2 in their last 10 overall. The Wings don't have nearly as much to play for at this point as it's unlikely they can nab a playoff spot, but the Cats are fighting for every point they can get. The Panthers just topped one of the best teams in the Devils on Saturday and scored 9 goals against the Canadiens a game before that. Sergei Bobrovsky will tend the ents for Florida tonight and is 11-4-1 in his last 16 appearances with a .916 save percentage. The Wings have the speed to keep pace with the Panthers, but I don't think it'll be enough.

Panthers ML -190

Sam Reinhart (FLA) over 2.5 shots on goal

Flames vs Kings

Both of these teams are coming off overtime losses. The Kings dropped a 3-2 decision in a shootout to the Canucks on Saturday after outshooting their opponent 40-17. That was a rare home loss for the Kings who boast the Western Conference's best home record at 22-9-4. With a win tonight, the Kings would tie the Golden Knights for 1st place in the West. The Flames fell 6-5 in overtime to the Stars on Saturday after besting the Golden Knights 7-2 last Thursday. The Flames need every point they can get as they find themselves 4 points back of the Jets for the final Wild Card spot in the West. Tonight's tilt is primed to be a quintessential playoff atmosphere. These teams have split the last two contests in the season series so far and each game was decided by 1 goal with the home team winning both times. I'm going to ride home-ice advantage again tonight too.

Kings ML -115

Over 6 -115

Happy hunting y'all!