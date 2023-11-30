NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Thursday, November 30

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Thursday, November 30

The National Hockey League has a total of 14 games on tap for Thursday night, with just four teams resting. That gives us a good chance to bounce back after a couple of upsets on Wednesday night, as two underdogs connected, with the Under cashing in all three contests. Let's get started!

Check out BetMGM's NHL offerings this season using the BetMGM bonus code for hundreds of dollars in bonuses at signup. If you're already a BetMGM customer, there are plenty more of the best sportsbook promo codes available at a wide variety of the best sports betting sites here at RotoWire.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Blackhawks vs Red Wings

The Blackhawks and Red Wings hook up in the Motor City for an Original Six battle. Detroit just played a spirited battle against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, falling 3-2 in an entertaining battle.

Chicago won 4-3 on Tuesday night against the visiting Seattle Kraken, picking up a win in the post-Corey Perry era after some off-ice news and distractions. The 'Hawks have won two of the past three games, too, while cashing the Over in three of the past four outings.

The Blackhawks are 12-5 in the past 17 meetings in this series. Take a chance on Chicago as a big underdog, especially since the Red Wings are 16-36 in the past 52 games on no rest.

Blackhawks ML (+185 at DraftKings)

Sharks vs Bruins

The Sharks head to Boston seeking their first three-game win streak of the season, but that seems extremely unlikely, although they did play OK in a 3-1 loss to the B's in the first meeting in San Jose on Oct. 19.

The better play here might be the Under, since playing the B's on the moneyline, or even the puck line, is not a great value. The Under is 7-3-1 in the past 11 games for the Sharks, while going 6-2 in the past eight against Western Conference teams for the Bruins, and 3-0-1 in the past four meetings with San Jose.

Under 6 (-115 at BetMGM)

Kraken vs Maple Leafs

The Kraken are reeling after a 4-3 loss in Chicago to kick off a four-game road trip, and Seattle is 1-2-1 in the past four games overall, with the Over going 6-1 in the past seven games, and 10-2-2 in the past 14 games.

For the Maple Leafs, they're a rather heavy favorite here, and as a favorite of -200 or greater, Toronto is actually 0-3 in the past three instances. The Leafs can't be trusted here, but neither can the Kraken, as they're limping along. The Over is 7-3 in the past 10 games overall for Toronto, and 4-0 in the past four against Western Conference teams, while cashing in five of the past six at home. Go high on the total.

Over 6.5 (+100 at BetMGM)

Devils vs Flyers

The Devils head to Philadelphia with two straight high-scoring wins, going for a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders last time out, and a 7-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres in the game prior. The Over is 5-2 in the past seven games overall for Jersey.

The Fly Guys were on the short end of a 4-1 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night on home ice, and the Under has cashed at a 6-1-1 clip in the past eight games, including each of the past four games. New Jersey is playing well, but it's all about the home team when these teams get together. The home side has won nine of the past 12 meetings, so take a chance on the short 'dogs.

Flyers ML (+125 at BetMGM)

Penguins vs Lightning

The Penguins just cannot seem to gain any momentum, and they're 10-10-1 overall on the season. Lately, it's been mostly down, going 2-4-1 in the past seven games overall.

The Lightning rolled to an 8-2 win in Carolina to kick off a three-game road trip, but lost at Colorado and at Arizona while managing just a single goal in each game. The good news is Andrei Vasilevskiy is back, but can the offense help him? The road team is 5-2 in the past seven meetings, and the Pens have won four in a row in this series. Take a shot on the road team.

Penguins ML (+120 at BetMGM)

Panthers vs Canadiens

The Panthers are rather heavy favorites on the road at Bell Centre as the road trip continues. The Canadiens just played in Columbus on Wednesday night, winning by a 4-2 score. The Habs are a respectable 3-1-0 in the past four games, all on the road.

The Panthers have won four straight in this series, but betting a road team and risking more than two times your potential return is risky. However, the Canadiens are 0-5 in the past five games when playing on no rest. Roll the dice on Florida and the puck line.

Panthers PL (-1.5 +115 at Caesars)

Islanders vs Hurricanes

The Islanders head to Raleigh to battle the Hurricanes, and New York is looking to snap a two-game skid, while the Isles are just 3-5-4 in the past 12 games overall. That skid started on Nov. 4 at UBS Arena against the Canes, falling 4-3 in overtime as the Over cashed.

The Hurricanes were pounded 8-2 on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but Carolina has rebounded with consecutive wins over Columbus and at Philadelphia, while winning four of the past five games. Carolina has scored 19 goals in the five games, too, or 3.8 goals per game (GPG), while yielding 3.2 GPG. Consider the Over here.

Over 5.5 (-120 at BetMGM)

Sabres vs Blues

Stupid trivia, really, but did you know when Clint Malarchuk had his carotid artery severed by a skate, it was a Sabres vs. Blues game? Why do I remember that?

Anyway, the Sabres haven't been able to stack wins lately, going 0-5 in the past five games following a win. And Buffalo is 2-5 in the past seven on the road.

The Blues have been all over the place, but st. Louis has won three of the past five overall, while going 5-2 in the past seven home games. Somebody has to win, so go with the home side lightly.

Blues ML (-115 at BetMGM)

Oilers vs Jets

The Oilers won a pair of games on home ice against the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights, while averaging 6.0 GPG during the current three-game win streak. Edmonton has scored three or more goals in nine straight outings, too.

The Jets haven't been lighting the lamp as much, getting blanked 2-0 on home ice by the Dallas Stars, while managing just eight goals across the past four games. It's hard to trust the Over here, so roll with the Oilers on the road as slight favorites instead.

Oilers ML (-118 at FanDuel)

Wild vs Predators

The Wild canned head coach Dean Evason, and the team responded with a 3-1 win over the Predators on Tuesday to snap an 0-5-2 skid.

The Predators have had no such concerns, as Nashville has won six straight games, while scoring a total of 26 goals, or 4.5 GPG, while allowing 2.5 GPG. That's a good recipe for success. Roll the dice on the home side laying the goal and a half here.

Predators PL (-1.5, +205 at FanDuel)

Stars vs Flames

The Stars blanked the Jets on the first of the two-game road trip, bouncing back after giving up seven goals in the previous game on home ice. The opponent? It was the Flames, as Calgary skated away with a 7-4 win.

The Stars have been a little choppy lately, while the Flames have alternated wins and losses in each of the past seven outings, winning 2-1 in OT against Vegas last time out. Given the track meet we saw in the most recent meeting, the Over looks like the best bet here.

Over 6 (-120 at Caesars)

Avalanche vs Coyotes

The Avalanche have won four in a row, averaging 3.8 GPG while allowing just 1.5 GPG during the impressive span. The Coyotes have slayed some big-name teams lately, taking down the Golden Knights (+180) in Vegas by a 2-0 count on Saturday, while winning 3-1 against the Lightning (-105) as a slight home 'dog on Tuesday.

However, Arizona is just 5-13 in the past 18 meetings, while the favorite is 41-19 in the past 60 meetings. The Coyotes are just 1-5 in the past six against Central Division teams, too.

Let's avoid the ML or PL, and focus on the total. The Over is 16-7-1 in the past 24 home games for Arizona, and 15-6 in the past 21 meetings at home against Colorado. And the Avs have hit the Over at an 8-3-1 clip in the past 12 games, and 3-1-1 in the past five on the road.

Over 6 (-125 at BetMGM)

Capitals vs Ducks

The Capitals have had a power outage on offense lately. While Washington won 2-1 behind Charlie Lindgren in Los Angeles on Wednesday, it has scored a total of just three goals in the past three games, cashing the Under in three in a row, six of the past eight, and 10 of the past 13 overall.

The Ducks are in a nosedive, dropping seven in a row. Offense has been an issue for them, too, scoring two or fewer goals in each of the losses. This is an easy Under call here.

Under 6.5 (-115 at ESPN BET)

Golden Knights vs Canucks

The defending champs are struggling a bit, going 0-1-2 in the past three games, including a 2-1 OT loss in Calgary Monday, and a 5-4 SO loss in Edmonton Tuesday. Overall, VGK is just 1-2-3 in the past six games, and 3-5-2 in the past 10 games overall.

The Canucks turned back the Ducks 3-1 last time out on home ice, and Vancouver has alternated wins and losses in the past six outings overall. The lean, ever so slightly, is to the home side.

Canucks ML (-115 at FanDuel)

Bookmark our NHL odds and NHL player props pages to find the best odds across the best sports betting sites.