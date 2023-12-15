NHL Picks Tonight: Expert NHL Bets and Player Props for Friday, December 15

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Best NHL Bets for Friday, December 15

Six games of NHL action on the board, and I've got the best NHL bets and player props tonight for you to sink your teeth into. It's Friday, and we're feeling frothy! Let's get into it.

Expert NHL Picks

Bruins ML (-122 on FanDuel)

The Islanders are hot, winning four straight and 7 of their last 10. But the B's have their number. The Bruins have won five straight against the Islanders, and I like how they match up even on the road.

Ducks, Rangers under 6.5 (-122 on FanDuel)

The Quack Attack is so not back, baby. After starting the year strong, the Ducks have sputtered of late, losing nine of their last 10 and four straight. I like the Rangers to completely shut them down tonight at Madison Square Garden. A 4-1 type of game seems reasonable.

Golden Knights -1.5 PL (+112 on FanDuel)

The reigning Cup champs have won 4 straight and 6 of their last 7. The Sabres have lost seven of their last 10, and five of those losses have been by 2+ goals. Jeff Skinner just hit the injured list too. Give me the home team on a Friday night in Sin City.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Jack Eichel over 0.5 assists (-120 on DraftKings)

Eichs has an assist in four straight games and seven of his last eight, and will be extra juicy tonight in a revenge game against his former team. I'm picking the Golden Knights to win by a healthy margin, and I see Eichel getting on the scoresheet a few times in that push.

Jonathan Marchessault over 0.5 points (-150 on DraftKings)

Sticking in the Vegas-Buffalo matchup, Marchy comes into tonight's tilt with points in 5 of his last 6, with three multi-point games. When Eichel notches that assist, I bet Marchessault gets in on the action too.

Miro Heiskanen over 2.5 shots on goal (+105 on DraftKings)

Miro's hit this mark in four of his last five. The Senators just played in St. Louis last night, so I think the Stars should be able to open things up a bit and get a bunch of scoring chances. Listen for Heiskanen's name to be called by the play-by-play announcer a lot.

Happy hunting, y'all!