NHL Picks Tonight: Expert NHL Bets and Player Props for January 10, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

We've got a gentle three-game slate on the NHL board tonight. Two great games out West. Wild-Stars always promises intensity, and the Golden Knights-Avalanche features two of the game's best squads. And heck, Canadiens-Flyers may not be flashy, but don't tell that to those two passionate fanbases. Let's dive into the best NHL bets and player props tonight!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Canadiens, Flyers over 6.5 (+104 on FanDuel)

Give me some goals! You wouldn't look at this matchup and think, dang, there's going to be a ton of offensive firepower tonight. But that's exactly why I like the plus money here. 4 of the last 5 games between these clubs have hit over 6.5. 8 of the Canadiens' last 10 games have hit over 6.5 too, and the Flyers need a bounce-back performance after dropping 7 of their last 10.

Wild, Stars under 6.5 (-125 on DraftKings)

Slugfest time. This matchup sometimes literally triggers a slugfest full of post-whistle scrums and fisticuffs. 8 of the last 10 meetings between these 2 rivals have finished under 6.5. Why not tonight too?

Golden Knights, Avalanche under 6.5 (-120 on DraftKings)

This is the game to watch tonight. The road to the Cup probably runs through at least one if not both of these teams come playoff time. The Avs have been playing like that, coming into tonight's tilt at 7-2-1 over their last 10 games. The Golden Knights have not been though, and are limping into tonight at 3-7 over their last 10. This might be a trap game for the Avs and it's hard to trust the Knights, so I'm staying away from the money line. But I like the under here. This under has hit in eight of the last 10 contests between these two.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Travis Konecny over 3.5 shots on goal (-120 on DraftKings)

Konecny has 4+ shots in 4 straight games and 6 of his last 10 games overall. He's also got 11 points in his last 10 games too so he's hot right now coming into a juicy matchup with the Canadiens.

Jamie Benn over 0.5 points (-125 on DraftKings)

The Stars captain has 9 points in his last 10 games against the Wild including 3 points in his last 2 games. He's got 6 points in his last 10 games overall too, and 3 of his last 4. The Wild always pose a tough matchup for the Stars, so I like Benn's hard-nosed style in this Central Division rivalry.

Alexandar Georgiev over 25.5 saves (-110 on DraftKings)

The Golden Knights rack up the shots on goal. They've notched 30+ shots on goal in 6 of their last 10 and put up 29 in their last outing on Saturday. Opposing goaltenders would've hit this prop in 7 of their last 10 games too, so I'm rolling Georgiev out with confidence tonight.

Happy hunting y'all!