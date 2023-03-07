NHL Picks Tonight: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Maple Leafs vs. Devils

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting Picks Today: Free NHL Picks and Game Props for Maple Leafs vs. Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs (38-17-8) travel to meet the New Jersey Devils (41-15-6) at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Tuesday night, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Maple Leafs enter this game in second place in the Atlantic Division with 84 points, albeit 19 points behind the first-place Boston Bruins.

The Devils hit the ice two points off the pace in the Metropolitan Division behind the first-place Carolina Hurricanes, posting 88 points through 62 outings.

This is the third and final regular-season meeting between these clubs, and it's a rubber match. Toronto suffered a 3-2 overtime loss on home ice back on Nov. 17, as Vitek Vanecek eased by Matt Murray and the Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

In the second meeting in Newark, Murray and the Leafs avenged that earlier loss with a 2-1 victory over Vanecek and the Devils, as Pontus Holmberg was the unlikely hero with the game-winning goal on a helper to Alexander Kerfoot.

The Devils have a little bit different of a look than when the Leafs saw them last time, however. New Jersey landed one of the biggest fishes at the NHL trade deadline, snagging Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks in a big deal. He missed a handful of games due to an upper-body injury, but he made his team debut in Arizona on Sunday, and he scored a goal on three shots, while fellow Swiss skater Nico Hischier bagged the overtime winner.

The Leafs weren't as fortunate last time out. Despite additions of Jake McCabe and Luke Schenn to the rearguard corps, and Noel Acciari, Sam Lafferty and Ryan O'Reilly to the forward crew, Toronto managed just a single goal in a 4-1 loss at Vancouver, a non-playoff team, in Saturday's game.

Ilya Samsonov (22-8-2, 2.39 GAA, .915 SV%, 3 SO) is projected to start for the Leafs, as Murray remains sidelined due to injury. Vanecek (27-6-3, 2.50 GAA, .908 SV%, 2 SO) is expected to get the nod for the home side.

The Leafs are 26-7 in the past 33 against Metro Division foes, and 6-2 in the past eight against winning teams. Better yet, Toronto is 9-1 in the past 10 meetings with New Jersey, and 5-0 in the past five trips to Newark. Until the Devils can turn that around on a regular basis, take the underdog Leafs to get the two points here.

NHL Money Line Bets for Maple Leafs vs. Devils

Maple Leafs ML (+115 at Caesars)

The Maple Leafs have had a bit of a power outage lately, going for 2 or fewer goals in four of the past five games overall. In addition, Toronto defense and goaltending has allowed one goal in three of the past five games. The Under is 4-0-1 in the past five games overall for the Buds.

However, on the flip side, the Over has cashed in six straight games for the Devils, as New Jersey has lit the lamp 26 times in just the past five games, or 5.2 goals per game (GPG). And defensively, the Devils have conceded three or more goals in five of the past six outings, too.

It's a conflict of trends, although the Over is 5-2-1 in the past eight games against Metro Division games for the Leafs.

The lean here is to the Over, as there is certainly enough firepower on both sides for some fire-wagon hockey and big scores.

NHL Totals Bets for Maple Leafs vs. Devils

Over 6.5 (-107 at BetRivers)

NHL Game Props for Maple Leafs vs. Devils

Checking out the game props for this Eastern Conference battle, there are a handful of interesting and potentially lucrative props.

Each of the first two meetings this season have been won by the road team by one goal. If you believe the same will hold true here, you could potentially bump up your bankroll by quite a bit. Playing the Maple Leafs to win by 1 goal in regular time (no overtime or a shootout) can help you multiply your initial wager by nearly eight times.

Maple Leafs to Win by 1 (regular time) (+775 at BetMGM)

Looking at the correct score, this is a very, very hard game prop to hit. However, taking a look at a correct score of Maple Leafs 4, Devils 3 is an interesting play if you like the Leafs to win, and you like the Over. Neither of these teams are going to blow the other one out. If you like the Leafs by 1, take a shot at the correct score, too. Even a $5 wager can net you $67.50.