NHL Picks Tonight: Expert NHL Parlay Bets for November 14, 2023

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Tuesday, November 14

The National Hockey League has nine games on the schedule for Tuesday, with four games in the 7 p.m. ET window, four more games in the 8 p.m. ET window, and a lone late game between the Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/hulu.

We'll give you a couple of parlay options to hopefully build that bankroll and get on track for the holidays. I need to get on the ball, as I have hockey league fees to play, too! Let's get started!

ESPN BET is set to launch on November 14. Check out what the Worldwide Leader has to offer in the NHL betting world with the ESPN BET promo code. There are plenty more of the best sportsbook promo codes available at the best sports betting sites here at RotoWire as well.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Bruins vs Sabres

The Bruins opened the season with six consecutive victories, but Boston has cooled off, at least by its standards, going 5-1-2 in the past eight games. That's still pretty successful, and you're going to want stock in the Atlantic Division leaders as they head to KeyBank Center to battle the plucky Sabres.

The Bruins have racked up a lot of points in recent seasons, including 65 wins and 135 points last season. A lot of that is because the B's just do not lose against teams they're supposed to beat. Boston is not only 40-11 in the past 51 games overall, but 58-17 in the past 75 games against teams with a losing overall record. That's a winning percentage of .773. In addition, Boston is 38-13 in the past 51 games on the road, which is a winning percentage of .745.

For the Sabres, they're getting used to this winning thing. Buffalo has won five of the past six inside the division. However, it is coming off a 4-0 loss at Pittsburgh last time out, and the Sabres are 2-2-1 in the past five games overall.

The Bruins are expected to start Linus Ullmark (5-1-1, 2.26 GAA, .926 SV%) against his former organization. Boston has won 38 of the past 51 meetings in this series, while winning 20 of the past 26 visits to Buffalo. And C David Pastrnak has been red-hot for the B's, going for two goals and seven points in the past four games to provide whoever is in net with plenty of offensive support.

Bruins ML (-145 at BetMGM)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have been skidding hard lately, notching just two out of a possible 10 points, going 0-3-2 during the span. The team's last victory came Nov. 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

For the Penguins, they're brimming with confidence after a 4-0 home win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, and they have managed two shutouts in the past three games, and three shutouts in the past seven outings. Oh, and in 13 games overall, Pittsburgh goaltending has already notched four shutouts.

Tristan Jarry (5-5-0, 2.23 GAA, .920 SV%, 3 SO) has been doing most of the heavy lifting in the crease for the Pens, and when he gets offensive support, he has been unstoppable during the early going.

Pittsburgh has won four straight, and it is 37-14 in the past 51 meetings with Columbus. While the home side is 21-7 in the past 28 meetings, the favorite is also 38-17 in the past 55 in this series, which is a success rate as .691. Roll with the road side in this early-window game, too.

Penguins ML (-165 at BetMGM)

Remember to bookmark our NHL odds and NHL player props pages to find the best odds across the best sports betting sites.

Ducks vs Predators

The Ducks head to the Music City, and lately Anaheim has played plenty of sour notes when visiting Smashville.

Anaheim has dropped six straight meetings against the Predators, and it is just 1-8 in the previous nine skates in Nashville. The favorite has cashed in six straight meetings, too, with the home team skating away with two points in 10 of the past 14 meetings.

Proceed with caution here, however. Anaheim is a solid 7-2-0 in the past nine games, including victories in each of the past four games on the road.

Nashville is hopeful a visit from Anaheim will be the elixir to cure its ills, as the Preds have dropped three straight games, allowing 17 total goals in the skid. Still, based on Nashville's solid numbers in recent seasons, you have to side with the head-to-head trends.

Predators ML (-165 at BetMGM)

Lightning vs Blues

Lastly, we'll play a total in the Lightning-Blues game in The Gateway City.

The trends on both sides lately, and in recent years head-to-head, point to the Over. The Over is 4-1 in the past five games overall for the Lightning, scoring 19 goals in the five-game span, while allowing 22 goals during the stretch. That's 3.8 GPG scored, and 4.4 GPG allowed, or 8.2 combined GPG.

For the Blues, they lit the lamp eight times at Ball Arena last time out in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche, and it has scored four or more goals in three of the past five games, while cashing the Over in three of the past four outings.

The Over is 9-3-1 in the past 13 road games for the Lightning, while going 4-1 in the past five against Western Conference foes, too. The Over is 4-0-1 in the past five meetings with the Blues overall, too.

Over 6.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Four-Team Parlay (+732 at BetMGM)

Bruins ML (-145) at Sabres

Penguins ML (-165) at Blue Jackets

Predators ML (-165) vs Ducks

Lightning-Blues O6.5 (-110)

Three-Team Parlay (+418 at BetMGM)

Bruins ML (-145) at Sabres

Penguins ML (-165) at Blue Jackets

Lightning-Blues O6.5 (-110)

Four-Team Parlay (+206 at BetMGM)