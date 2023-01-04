NHL Picks Tonight: NHL Best Bets for Wednesday January 4

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: Expert NHL Picks for Wednesday Night

Started off my 2023 articles HOT y'all! My picks from yesterday's article went 8-3. If you took 'em, let's keep rolling. If you didn't, well that sounds like a personal problem because we went to the cash counter. There are only three games on the NHL slate tonight, but I've still got your best bet for every single one of 'em. Because that's what I do. I spend the time, effort, and resources to feed you premium picks for every single game when I publish. All you have to do is read it and follow directions. You're welcome.

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Devils vs Red Wings

If you only looked at the Devils' 2-2-1 record in their last 5 games (which you probably would've because you count on me to do the deeper research), then you'd probably say "meh that's not that cool." But in reality, those 2 regulation losses are to the league-leading Bruins, and the overtime loss was in a shootout to the Hurricanes who are ranked 2nd in the NHL. Toss in wins over the Penguins and Panthers and you've got yourself a nice slate of performances. The Devils take that momentum into Detroit to take on the Red Wings tonight. The Wings have picked up points in 4 of their last 5 games and have gone 3-1-1 in that stretch with wins over the Penguins and Lightning to boot. Both teams are playing strong hockey right now. The victor in tonight's bout takes the season series between these two. The Wings won 5-2 way back on 10/15 (aka the opening week of the season), and then the Devils prevailed 6-2 in a game on 10/25. The Devils have only lost twice in regulation and once in overtime on the road this season, so can they keep their away game magic alive?

Devils ML -170

Lightning vs Wild

Both of these teams come into this matchup scorching hot with 8-2 records in their last 10 games respectively. The Bolts have won 4 in a row and just dispatched the lowly Blackhawks 4-1 only 24 hours ago. The second half of a back-to-back is always tough, especially on the road, and especially on the road in Minnesota where the Wild have won 8 of their last 10 home games. I like the fresher legs tonight.

Wild ML -120

Stars vs Ducks

Speaking of back-to-backs being tough on the road, the Wild dropped a gritty battle with the Kings in LA last night 3-2, with the Kings breaking a 2-2 tie midway through the third period. That loss snapped the Stars' 4-game win streak, and they look to get back on track tonight against one of the NHL's worst teams in the Ducks. But, the Ducks are sneaky competitive on home ice, and they are even sneakier when their opponent played in LA the night before. The last 2 teams to play in LA and Anaheim on back-to-back nights are 0-2. The Flames lost in OT to the Kings and then beat the Ducks in OT the next night. The Golden Knights lost 4-2 to the Kings, then dropped the contest to the Ducks in a shootout, and they're one of the best road teams this season. The Stars smoked the Ducks 5-0 in Dallas on 12/1. They should win this game. But by how much (if at all)?

Stars ML -175

Happy hunting y'all!

