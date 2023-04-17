NHL Playoff Futures Picks: Who Will Win The Stanley Cup?

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

With the 2022-23 NHL regular season in the books, the 16-team field for the Stanley Cup playoffs has been set. Now's the time to place some NHL playoff futures bets on odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Who Will Win The Stanley Cup?

The Oilers stand out as a team that can win the Stanley Cup this year. Edmonton has +1000 odds on BetMGM to be the Stanley Cup champion. Led by Connor McDavid, who is coming off the most productive regular season since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96, the Oilers are a far better team than the version that reached the Western Conference Final last season.

Leon Draisaitl finished second in scoring behind McDavid, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also crossed the 100-point threshold, so the Oilers have depth beyond just the league's best player. Edmonton also beefed up its defense at the trade deadline, and rookie goalie Stuart Skinner has been one of the top players at that crucial position down the stretch. The Oilers finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, and they will also benefit from playing in the weaker Western Conference.

Other Top Teams' Odds To Win The Stanley Cup

The Bruins are the Stanley Cup favorites at +375 odds. Boston proved it can both outscore you and shut you down en route to 135 points, but as the Lightning learned in 2019, a great regular season doesn't always lead to postseason success. Colorado has the second-lowest odds at +650. The reigning champs will be a tough out, but the Avalanche lost numerous key contributors from the roster that won it all last season, including starting goalie Darcy Kuemper and second-line center Nazem Kadri.

The Rangers (+1200) are an intriguing long shot on some of the best sports betting sites, as New York improved a roster that made it to the Eastern Conference Final last season by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane at the trade deadline. The main factor working against the Rangers is the daunting path in front of them, as they will likely have to beat the Devils and Hurricanes just to get back to the Eastern Conference Final. Only five teams had 110 or more points this season, and the Rangers could face one of those teams in every round.

How To Bet On NHL Playoff Futures Picks

