NHL Western Conference Finals Bets: Oilers vs Stars Game 3 Picks

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Dallas Stars at

Edmonton Oilers

Game 3 NHL Best Bets and Player Props

The Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their Western Conference Final series on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TNT.

Check in on the Stanley Cup odds as the postseason unfolds, as well as the latest NHL odds during the Conference Finals. Going into Monday's action, the Rangers (+240) are the odds-on favorites while the Stars and Oilers are dead even at +260. The Panthers are the longest shot at +380. The BetMGM bonus code now gets new players a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500, allowing them to get in on the action for the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers picked up a 3-2 win in double overtime in the series opener, as Stuart Skinner and the visitors outlasted Jake Oettinger and the Stars at American Airlines Center in Game 1. It was a low-scoring battle in the Metroplex, and the teams did it again in Game 2.

On Saturday night, Jamie Benn picked up his fourth postseason goal along with assists to Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen at 3:39, before Connor Brown immediately answered back just 34 seconds later. It was 1-1 with less than five minutes gone, and it appeared we were going to have some fire-wagon hockey.

However, there was no more scoring in the first period, the lamp was not lit in the second period, and we didn't get another goal until Mason Marchment struck at 3:41 of the final period with helpers to Ryan Suter and Sam Steel, as the latter has a tremendous third period. Esa Lindell deposited one into the empty net, putting a bow on the scoring, as Tyler Seguin and Johnston chipped in with apples.

With the ENG to Lindell, the Oilers had a rare game decided by multiple goals. The previous two playoff games, and nine of the past 11 games overall, have been decided by just a single goal, including a pair of games unable to be decided in regulation.

The Stars hit the road, and they're perfectly comfortable away from home. Dallas won all three games in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche, and it is 5-1 in six playoff games this season. The Under is 3-0-1 in the past four road games for the Stars, too, while cashing in three in a row overall.

On the flip side, the Oilers have cashed the Under at a 5-0-1 clip, including Under results in the past three games.

Stuart Skinner (8-4-0, 2.65 GAA, .890 SV%, 1 SO - 2024 postseason) has allowed just seven goals on 89 shots in the past four starts since returning from a two-game banishment to the bench in the Vancouver series in favor of Calvin Pickard.

Jake Oettinger (9-6-0, 2.04 GAA, .922 SV%) has been especially strong on the road, turning aside 29 of the 30 shots he faced in the 2OT series clincher against the Avalanche in Denver in Game 6. Oettinger has been unreal on the road in these playoffs, going 5-1-0 with a 1.18 GAA and .956 SV% in six starts away from home.

With Skinner playing with renewed confidence, and Oettinger playing well overall, we should have a super low-scoring game, and another lengthy overtime session wouldn't be shocking. Back the Stars to find a way to get it done in Game 3, but it could be a 2-1 or 3-2 type game, perhaps even decided in an overtime or two.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Stars at Oilers

Stars ML (+110 at DraftKings)

Check out the best sportsbook promo codes to get the most bang for your buck this postseason. DraftKings has a brand new offer for those who sign up using the DraftKings promo code. It features a No Sweat Bet worth up to $1,500.

These are two high-octane offenses, but we saw a total of five goals in the double-overtime Game 1, and we had just four total goals, including one empty-net marker by Lindell, as the Under has cashed in both meetings in this series.

In fact, the Under is 5-0-1 in the past six games for Edmonton, with the Oilers allowing three or fewer goals in six consecutive outings, and 10 of the past 12 playoff games.

For the Stars, they've hit the Under in three in a row, while the total has gone low at a 4-1-1 clip in the past six games. The Under is 9-4-1 in the past playoff games dating back to Game 2 of the VGK series, too.

Let's go low again, as Oettinger and Skinner are playing at a high level right now.

NHL Totals Bets for Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers

Under 5.5 (-105 at Caesars)

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, ROTO1000, to get a $1,000 first bet after signup. See our page for more details.

NHL Player Props for Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers

In Game 3, we should have another low-scoring affair. The Stars and Oilers have averaged just 4.5 combined goals per game in the first two in the series, and Game 1 ended up going to double-overtime before Connor McDavid sent the fans away unhappy. We won't play an Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) prop, but we'll look to shots on goal and blocked shot props instead.

For the road team, Jamie Benn is an intriguing play at plus-money to go Over his shots on goal target. Benn notched a goal and an assist in Game 2, and he has three points in the first two games of this series. He is playing with tremendous confidence, and he has managed at least four shots on goal (SOG) in three of the past four outings.

Jamie Benn Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+130 at Caesars)

For the home side, Edmonton has plenty of defensive players willing to pay the price and step in front of shots. The 34-year-old Ekholm doesn't seem to be one of them. Ekholm didn't have a blocked shot in Game 2, although he did have four in the epic Game 1 double-overtime game in Big D. In Game 7 in Vancouver, though, he had no blocks, either. Go low on Ekholm's blocked shot total in Game 3.

Mattias Ekholm Under 1.5 Blocked Shots (-143 at Caesars)

BONUS - Same-Game Parlay +1500 (at Caesars)

Stars ML (+100)

Under 5.5 Goals (-143)

Jamie Benn Over 2.5 SOG (+130)

Mattias Ekholm Under 1.5 BS (-143)

Let's get it!