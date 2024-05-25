NHL Western Conference Finals Bets: Stars vs Oilers Game 2 Picks

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Edmonton Oilers at

Dallas Stars

Game 2 NHL Best Bets and Player Props

The Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars square off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday evening. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TNT.

Check in on the Stanley Cup odds as the postseason unfolds, as well as the latest NHL odds during the Conference Finals.

If Game 1 is any indication, this Western Conference Finals series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars is going to be a banger.

The Oilers and Stars had a scoreless first period, but things heated up in the second period. Leon Draisaitl scored an even-strength goal just 58 seconds into the second, his ninth of the postseason, with assists to Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman. Hyman was back at just 4:17 with his 12th of the playoffs, making it 2-0. Connor McDavid picked up his 20th helper of the playoffs, too.

While the home crowd was stunned, Tyler Seguin picked up his fourth goal of the playoffs less than two minutes after Hyman's goal. Seguin was back with his second of the game at 16:37 of the third period, and that forced overtime.

Things stayed scoreless for an entire overtime, but it was McDavid who quickly ended things with a goal just 32 seconds into double overtime on a fresh sheet of ice. Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added helpers on the winner, too.

Jake Oettinger stopped 35 of the 38 shots he faced, as he slipped to 8-6-0 in the postseason despite a sparkling 2.11 GAA and .919 SV%.

Stuart Skinner (8-3-0, 2.70 GAA, .888 SV%, 1 SO - postseason) has won three straight starts, allowing just five goals on 65 shots since returning from a two-game benching in the Vancouver series. Suddenly, confidence is high in Skinner and the Oilers again, especially after the Game 1 win in the Metroplex, as Edmonton seized home-ice advantage.

Still, like we saw in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, home ice means something, and even when a team doesn't play its best, the extra energy from the crowd can be just enough to make a difference, especially for a team looking for a boost after losing previously. I think Dallas follows the same blueprint as New York did last night, winning a physical, low-scoring game at home.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Oilers at Stars

Stars ML (-135 at DraftKings)

The Stars have dropped Game 1 on home ice in each of the first three games in this series. That's stayed the same. What was different about Game 1 against Edmonton is that the game also went Under, after the Over cashed in the first two series openers.

The Under has cashed in two games in a row, while going 3-1-1 in the past five games for the Stars. The Under is 8-4-1 in the past 13 games for Dallas, too.

For the Oilers, the total has gone low at a 4-0-1 clip in the past five playoff games after a 4-0 Over run from May 1-12.

We'll go low again, but confidence is a little less high. We have some high-octane offenses on both sides of the ice, but we also have a couple of goalies playing with confidence, including Skinner, whose confidence is renewed.

NHL Totals Bets for Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars

Under 5.5 (+110 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars

We're going with the Under, but of course, we'll play at least one Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) prop. It's usually counterproductive to go with a goal scorer, yet also cheer for the Under. However, we can't get away from this one guy who is red-hot.

Looking to the road team, Zach Hyman has lit the lamp in three consecutive outings, including the game-winning tally in Game 6 against Vancouver. He opened the series with a goal and an assist with four shots on net on Thursday, too. Hyman is the chalk, but worth playing as an Anytime Goal Scorer.

In addition, Hyman has four or more shots on goal in three in a row, and seven of the past nine outings. Toss Hyman into your prop plays for shots on net, too.

Zach Hyman Anytime Goal Scorer (-114 at Caesars)

Zach Hyman Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (-113 at Caesars)

Looking to the home team, you'll need to hit the prop play in 60 minutes of regulation, as the bet doesn't spill into overtime, such as we saw in Game 1. I expect Oettinger to have his hands full again in Game 2.

Jake Oettinger Over 26.5 Saves (-123 at Caesars)

BONUS - Same-Game Parlay +850 (at Caesars - leaving off Hyman AGS prop)

Stars ML (-145)

Under 5.5 Goals (+110)

Zach Hyman Over 3.5 SOG (-113)

Jake Oettinger Over 26.5 Total Saves - 60 Min (-123)

Let's get it!