Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The NHL likes to go big on Thursdays and Saturdays, which typically means Fridays are a lighter slate. This time around is no different, as only three games appear on the docket. Pulling from that sextet of squads, here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. ARI ($38): Georgiev has posted a 2.56 GAA and .919 save percentage on the season. He did allow four goals in his last start, but that was on 44 shots faced. That likely won't be an issue in this matchup. The Coyotes have only managed 25.7 shots on net per contest, fewest in the NHL.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Vitek Vanecek, NJD at BUF ($35): Sabres games are rarely boring. They allow a lot of goals, but have also averaged 3.57 goals per game, third highest in the NHL. Vanecek has a 2.49 GAA, but on the road in Buffalo is a tough circumstance for the Czech goalie.

CENTER

J.T. Compher, COL vs. ARI ($19): Compher is on a three-game point streak, and in his last game he lit the lamp in addition to picking up another assist. Losing Artturi Lehkonen to injury hasn't hurt the center, it seems. The Coyotes have a 3.43 GAA, but they don't make it easy on their goalies. They've allowed 35.6 shots on net per contest, second highest in the league.

CENTER TO AVOID

Barrett Hayton, ARI at COL ($19): Yes, Hayton has a nine-game point streak going, but in that time he has a 19.2 shooting percentage. On the season, his shooting percentage is 9.5. Streaks end, and Georgiev has a 2.56 GAA and .919 save percentage, which could be the key to ending this one for Hayton.

WING

Jesper Bratt, NJD at BUF ($21): Bratt has his first 30-goal season thanks to a recent hat trick against the Lightning. He's also tallied 20 points on the power play. Like I said, the Sabres make things interesting. They may score a lot of goals, but they also have a 3.73 GAA and the 30th-ranked penalty kill.

Zach Parise, NYI at CLM ($17): Parise has a three-game goal streak, giving him 19 on the season. He's put 161 shots on net in 72 games, which isn't great, but is pretty solid. In particular, solid enough for me in this matchup. The Blue Jackets have given up 35.2 shots on goal per game, but also have a 3.89 GAA, second highest in the NHL.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jeff Skinner, BUF vs. NJD ($23): Skinner has 30 goals, and a solid 15.4 shooting percentage, so it isn't all above just putting a ton of pucks on net. That being said, Skinner is a prolific shooter, and that helps him generate value. Well the Devils have only allowed 28.3 shots on net per contest. New Jersey also has a top-10 penalty kill, and 19 of Skinner's 68 points have come with the extra man.

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM vs. NYI ($18): Gaudreau made a big move to Columbus, and finds himself on the team with the fewest points in the NHL. You can't blame "Johnny Hockey," but it speaks to the talent level around him. Friday he will likely have to try to solve Ilya Sorokin, who has a 2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Noah Dobson, NYI at CLM ($19): Dobson has a three-game point streak, and he's tallied 13 goals on 187 shots on net. He had 13 on 190 shots last season, so the only different this year is the defenseman is shooting even more. That bodes well in this matchup, given that the Blue Jackets rank in the bottom three in GAA and shots on net allowed per game.

Devon Toews, COL vs. ARI ($18): Toews has two goals in his last three games, a nice turn of puck luck for a guy with a 4.3 shooting percentage on the season, which would be a career low. He's put 141 shots on net through 68 games, and the Coyotes have given up 35.6 shots on goal per contest.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. NJD ($23): Dahlin's overall numbers are excellent, but recently he's dipped. He has one point in his last nine games, and zero goals in his last 21 contests. The Devils are top five in GAA and shots on goal allowed per contest, plus a top-10 penalty kill, so this matchup is tough for the Swedish defensemen.

Juuso Valimaki, ARI at COL ($18): There is no defensemen on the Blue Jackets to even consider in most matchups (if you can't name a single Jackets blue liner, that's nothing to feel bad about), so I am skipping them. Valimaki has stepped up significantly with Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere gone, though the power play has certainly taken a hit. The Finn has 11 power-play points overall, but none in his last 11 games. Colorado has a middling penalty kill, but Valimaki may not take advantage of it. Plus, Georgiev has a .919 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.