Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks

After the holiday weekend, it's time to get back to business. That is to say, the business of playing NHL DFS contests, which you probably did over the weekend anyway. There are six games on the docket Monday night. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Logan Thompson, VGK at CLM ($37): After a hot start, Thompson's play has been a little spottier, but he still has a 2.48 GAA and .920 save percentage. The Blue Jackets have only averaged 2.90 goals and 29.8 shots on net per game, and with key contributors missing, they aren't firing on all cylinders at the moment either.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. NJD ($35): While a 2.49 GAA and .914 save percentage aren't Vezina-level numbers, they are still good. However, Vezina-level play is what might be needed from Shesterkin in this matchup. The Devils have averaged 3.73 goals and 36.4 shots on net per game, but in the top three in the NHL.

CENTER

William Karlsson, VGK at CLM ($17): Karlsson playing less, but producing more, this season centering Vegas' second line. He has 15 points through 23 games, including two in his last three. The Blue Jackets have a 4.20 GAA, so adding to that point total seems possible, even likely, in this matchup.

CENTER TO AVOID

Ryan O'Reilly, STL vs. DAL ($16): It took O'Reilly some time to get going, but he has 10 points through 21 games now. However, it is notable that he's only averaged 1:58 per game on the power play, and only has one point with the extra man. Jake Oettinger has slipped a bit, but he has a 2.52 GAA and .917 save percentage, in line with his career 2.47 GAA and .914 save percentage. His performance is sustainable.

WING

Sam Reinhart, FLA at EDM ($18): Reinhart has at least one point in five of his last six games. He still also only has a 9.7 shooting percentage, so more puck luck could be coming his way. It would be good luck for Reinhart if the Oilers started Jack Campbell in net, which they often do. That's in spite of the fact Campbell has a 4.04 GAA and .875 save percentage.

Mason Marchment, DAL at STL ($17): Marchment has kicked it into high gear recently, as he has five points and 21 shots on net in his last seven outings. Jordan Binnington has been a roller coaster this season, all in all leaving him with a 3.05 GAA and .901 save percentage. It doesn't help that the Blues have allowed 33.3 shots on goal per game and the 30th-ranked penalty kill.

WINGS TO AVOID

Artemi Panarin, NYR vs. NJD ($27): By his lofty standards, standards that set his high salary, Panarin has not been on his game recently. He doesn't have a power-play point in his last seven games, or a goal in his last 12. The Devils are, surprisingly, the team with the lowest GAA in the NHL. That's largely because they've allowed a mere 25.8 shots on net per contest.

Tyler Bertuzzi, DET vs. TOR ($18): Bertuzzi is back in the linup, but not back on the first line or the top power-play unit. That recalibrates his upside. Additionally, the Maple Leafs have a 2.57 GAA. Part of that is only allowing 28.3 shots on net per game, but when healthy Matt Murray has posted a 2.51 GAA and .921 save percentage for his part.

DEFENSE

Mikhail Sergachev, TAM at BUF ($19): Sergachev has not slowed down his pace. He has nine points in his last six games, including five with the extra man. The power-play success could be key Monday, as the Sabres have a bottom-five penalty kill.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. FLA ($16): Finally, a little luck arrived for Bouchard in his last game. After putting 44 shots on net with zero goals, two of his four shots on target went in the last time the defenseman took the ice. Catching Spencer Knight would be fine, but the Panthers are on the first night of a back-to-back, so there's a good chance Bouchard will get to face Sergei Bobrovsky instead. The Russian goalie has a 3.62 GAA and .888 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Dougie Hamilton, NJD at NYR ($23): Maybe I don't want to risk having Shesterkin in my lineup, but that doesn't mean this is an easy matchup for Hamilton and the Devils. Shesterkin has a 2.49 GAA, after all, and the Rangers have only allowed 28.5 shots on net per contest. It will be difficult for Hamilton to be as prolific as usual.

Moritz Seider, DET vs. TOR ($17): It's been a bit of a sophomore slump for Seider. He has only one goal, and while he had a three-point game recently, it was against the woeful Blue Jackets. The Maple Leafs, a top-five team in GAA, is a different story.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.