Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Look, my Monday sports watching is going to be all about Bulldogs and Horned Frogs. However, you don't have to be watching the NHL to play some DFS contests. There are four NHL games Monday night. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Craig Anderson, BUF vs. PHI ($32): The Sabres have a game Tuesday as well, so this could be Anderson or Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen ($24), as both are going to get a start over these two outings. I like either of them in this one, though. The Flyers are on the second leg of a back-to-back Monday, and they are in the bottom seven in goals per game. Plus, with Buffalo's offense, expect plenty of goal support for Anderson (or Luukkonen).

GOALIE TO AVOID

Cam Talbot, OTT vs. NAS ($30): Talbot has had a tough go of it recently, allowing a 3.76 GAA and .879 save percentage over his last six outings. While the Predators have only averaged 2.79 goals per game, they have gotten there thanks to a recent uptick in offense, and their 30.6 shots on net per contest ranks 20th in the NHL.

CENTER

Dylan Cozens, BUF vs. PHI ($20): Tage Thompson's run for the Hart takes up a lot of the attention, but Cozens has 37 points in 37 games as a second-line center. The Flyers, as I noted, are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Samuel Ersson will likely be in net. He has a .905 save percentage over four NHL appearances.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. SEA ($14): Suzuki's numbers are bolstered by a 20.8 shooting percentage that is going to be hard to sustain. A first-line center that has 72 shots on net through 40 games is not exactly prolific. That has me concerned for this matchup, as the Kraken have only allowed 27.9 shots on net per contest.

WING

Zach Hyman, EDM at LOS ($27): Hyman has 10 points in his last eight games, with seven of those coming on the power play. Don't sweat that in this matchup, though. The Kings have a bottom-seven penalty kill, and Hyman's role alongside Connor McDavid is carrying him to a career year.

Andre Burakovsky, SEA at MON ($17): Burakovsky just ended a 10-game goal drought, and he added two assists for good measure in that game. Skating on Seattle's top line, the former Avalanche has 32 points through 38 games. The Canadiens have allowed 33.3 shots on net per contest, and Jake Allen has a 3.52 GAA and .892 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Kevin Hayes, PHI at BUF ($19): Hayes has produced this season, but he's been down on the third line recently, perhaps owing to some weird John Tortorella nonsense. I will feel better if Anderson is in net, as he has a .923 save percentage. However, the Flyers are the one team on a back-to-back Monday, so that is a significant factor against Hayes here.

Claude Giroux, OTT vs. NAS ($17): Giroux is paying off for the Senators, though his 16.7 shooting percentage is a bit high, and he's been moved down to the second power-play unit. Juuse Saros has a .918 save percentage, and he's gotten there through a run of strong play recently. He has a 2.26 GAA and .937 save percentage over his last 10 starts.

DEFENSE

Tyson Barrie, EDM at LOS ($20): I mentioned the Oilers are facing a poor penalty kill, and thus naturally I have to recommend Barrie. Barrie already has 20 – yes 20 – points with the extra man. He's an elite power-play point man, and the Kings are decidedly below average in such scenarios.

Vince Dunn, SEA at MON ($19): Dunn is on a nice run at the moment. He has five points over his last two games, and 10 over his last nine outings. The Canadiens, meanwhile, are in the bottom 10 in GAA, shots on net allowed per contest, and penalty-kill percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. NAS ($19): The Senators have the toughest matchup in terms of an opposing goalie Monday. As I noted, Saros has a 2.26 GAA and .937 save percentage over his last 10 starts. His .918 save percentage is the save number he put up over the course of last season, so we know he can perform at that level long term. This means Chabot faces a tougher situation than arguably anybody Monday.

Drew Doughty, LOS vs. EDM ($17): Doughty has 22 points in 42 games, but only two goals. While his has a 2.6 shooting percentage that should improve, it's hard to score if you aren't shooting, and Doughty has only registered one shot on net over his last three games. Stuart Skinner has a .915 save percentage on the season, but interestingly a .922 save percentage on the road.

