Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It's Game 7 time! The Stars host the Kraken on Monday, and the winner moves on to the Western Conference Finals. For DFS purposes, $130 in salary for five players, including one Superstar who will earn you 1.5 times the points. Dallas and Seattle kick things off at 8 p.m. ET. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SUPERSTAR

Joe Pavelski, DAL vs. SEA ($27): Jake Oettinger is coming off a rough game, but overall, he's a better goalie than Philipp Grubauer. Also, the Stars are at home, and in the playoffs they've only allowed 29.9 shots on net per game. That's why I am making a Dallas player my Superstar, and I went with Pavelski, because he has been, well, a star for the Stars in this series. It began with four goals in Game 1, but he has four goals and an assist in the five games since as well.

FLEX

Roope Hintz, DAL vs. SEA ($30): Hintz centers Dallas' top line, and he's on the top power-play unit, so he tends to rack up points when the Stars score. That didn't happen in Game 6, but he put four shots on goal and played 20:07, so clearly the Finn was in the mix. Grubauer had an .895 save percentage this season, so if Hintz keeps shooting, he could add more goals to his postseason total.

Jared McCann, SEA at DAL ($23): As I said, Oettinger is coming off a tough game. He was pulled before the second period was even halfway over. Now, there is a good chance he bounces back, but maybe not. McCann led the Kraken with 40 goals this season, and he's been heavily involved since returning from injury. In three games he has two points and 10 shots on net.

Jamie Benn, DAL vs. SEA ($21): Benn had a five-game point streak end in Game 6, but he could easily get back on the score sheet in Game 7. The veteran had a rebound season with 78 points this year, 30 of which came on the power play. Seattle had the 21st-ranked penalty kill, so power-play time could pay off big for Benn.

Jordan Eberle, SEA at DAL ($19): Eberle is coming off his best game of the playoffs, tallying two goals and an assist in Game 6. However, it's not like he was invisible before that. The former Oiler and Islander has 11 points in 11 playoff games, including six goals. Oettinger may have had a standout regular season, but he has a .900 save percentage in the postseason.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.