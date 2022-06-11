Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The Lightning have won three games in a row, and if they make it four, they will be back in the Stanley Cup Finals. Saturday, they are at home for Game 6 against the Rangers. For possibly the final game of the Eastern Conference Finals, you have $130 in salary for your five-player roster. Your Superstar will get you 1.5 times the points as well. Here's a roster I would consider seriously.

SUPERSTAR

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. NYR ($32): Tampa Bay at home with a chance to clinch a series? Yeah, it's hard to bet against the Lightning. Vasilevskiy is a big part of that. Famously, he has six shutouts in potential series-clinching games. Also, including the playoffs, he has a 2.15 GAA and .926 save percentage this season.

FLEX

Nikita Kucherov, TAM vs. NYR ($34): Offensively, Kucherov is the star of the show for the Lightning, at least when he can take the ice. He was limited to 47 games during the regular season, but he still managed 69 points. The Russian has been healthy in this series, and he has seven points and 21 shots on net in five games as a result.

Chris Kreider, NYR at TAM ($26): As talented as Vasilevskiy is, Kreider has put two pucks past him in this series. That isn't surprising, given that he had a career-high 52 goals during the regular season. Kreider skates on the top line, and the top power-play unit. He had 26 power-play goals this season, and the Lightning had the 11th-ranked penalty kill.

Ondrej Palat, TAM vs. NYR ($19): The "other guy" on Tampa's top line is no slouch. He has a three-game goal streak, and he's tallied a point in eight of his last nine contests. A hot forward playing on a line with two elite offensive talents? At this salary, how can you resist?

Frank Vatrano, NYR at TAM ($17): Vatrano is also a first-line "other guy," and while he hasn't been as hot as Palat, he has been good. He has five points in his last six games. That's not too surprising, given that he tallied eight goals and five assists in 22 contests after he joined the Rangers in a trade.

