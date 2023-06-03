Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It's time for the Stanley Cup Finals to kick off. Game 1 is live from Vegas starting at 8 p.m. EDT. Which team will take their first title? On the DFS front, you have $125 for five players, with one being designated as your "Superstar". This player earns you 1.5 times the points. I'm excited for this one. Here's the lineup I ended up with.

SUPERSTAR

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA at VGK ($34): Roope Hintz is the current top scorer in the playoffs, but Tkachuk will need to end up atop that list if Florida wants to claim a Cup. He's notched 21 points after 109 during the regular season. Tkachuk has also started 57.2 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, most on the Panthers. Keith's kid has led the attack, so he's someone to have in your lineup if you aren't expecting a Vegas shutout.

FLEX

Adin Hill, VGK vs. FLA ($28): This is a bit of a hedge on taking Tkachuk as the Superstar, and also owing to the fact Vegas starts the series at home. There's a good chance the Golden Knights win Game 1. If they do, Hill will pick up the victory. He's been huge since taking over in goal with a 2.14 GAA and .936 save percentage through 10 playoff starts.

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. FLA ($23): Marchessault has started 63.8 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone to lead Vegas, and also leads the team with 62 shots. After a cold shooting start to the playoffs, those pucks have been going in of late with his nine goals coming in the last 10 games.

Sam Bennett, FLA at VGK ($21): Bennett centers Tkachuk, which has helped the former to produce 11 points this postseason while directing 55 shots on net. His 7.3 shooting percentage speaks to some poor puck luck, and that could turn around - perhaps even on Saturday.

William Karlsson, VGK vs. FLA ($19): Marchessault has potted nine goals, but Karlsson has 10 to lead the club. Why not go with the Vegas players who have been scoring goals and have been doing so recently? "Wild Bill" just picked up two markers to knock out the Stars and will try to continue that run with the Golden Knights at home.

