Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

Hopefully you're ready for some early DFS action because Yahoo has decided to cover the full five-game NHL slate in its main contest section. That means the first puck drops at 3 p.m. EST. That means you'll need to take a look at these players to target, and to avoid, a little earlier than usual before selecting your lineups.

GOALIE

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. MIN ($37): There are a lot of teams on the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday, including the Wild. But the Stars aren't one of them. That means Oettinger and his 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage will be plenty rested when welcoming Minnesota.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN at DAL ($31): On the salary front for goalies, there are three enjoying great seasons for teams that didn't play Saturday, and then next up is Fleury. His team did see action, and he happens to enter with a 2.92 GAA and .898 save percentage.

CENTER

Boone Jenner, CLM vs. DET ($19): While Jenner's time centering Columbus's top line hasn't gone ideally due to injuries around him, he does have nine goals on 74 shots. With the Wings on the second straight day, he's also going to catch Alex Nedeljkovic in net and his 3.96 GAA and .880 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Mason McTavish, ANA at WPG ($17): McTavish may have provided two assists Saturday, but that gives him all of 13 points in 25 games. The rookie is someone for the future, but I'm talking about the present. I'm also considering a trip to Winnipeg to likely face Connor Hellebuyck, who's posted a 2.29 GAA and .931 save percentage.

WING

Jeff Skinner, BUF vs. SAN ($20): Since recording a five-point game against the Canadiens, a switch has flipped for Skinner with another six points and 19 shots on goal in five games. The Sharks are also on the second leg of a back-to-back, and they'll likely have third-string goalie Aaron Dell in net.

Cole Perfetti, WPG vs. ANA ($17): What's this? The team with the highest GAA and the most shots on net allowed is coming to town? And they just played Saturday? That sounds perfect for Perfetti and the Jets. The 20-year-old winger is currently skating on Mark Scheifele's wing and is riding a four-game point streak.

WINGS TO AVOID

Matthew Boldy, MIN at DAL ($20): The same reasons I like Oettinger are the reasons why I dislike Boldy on Sunday. Oettinger has produced great numbers, while the Wild are on the road for the second of a back-to-back.

Patrick Kane, CHI at NYI ($20): It's surprising to see Kane's salary so low this year, but that's what poor shooting and questionable teammates have done. And this time, he's also on the road for a second consecutive night while Ilya Sorokin has been great with a 2.17 GAA and .932 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. CHI ($20): Dobson is building on last season's breakout performance with seven goals and nine assists through 25 games. Eight of those points have come with the extra man, but that's not a concern as they'll be facing a tired Blackhawks side that comes in with a bottom-10 penalty kill.

Vladislav Gavrikov, CLM vs. DET ($15): With Zach Werenski out, Gavrikov is logging a lot of minutes averaging 25:04 in his last 10 outings. He's also produced has a point in back-to-back games. Now he gets the Red Wings and Nedeljkovic with his aforementioned subpar stats.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Jared Spurgeon, MIN at DAL ($18): Spurgeon may have registered 40 points last year, but he currently only partly because he's not playing much on the power play. Now he's on the road finishing off a back-to-back against a goalie with a .923 save percentage.

Cam Fowler, ANA at WPG ($18): Fowler has been hot, but he also skated Saturday and Hellebuyck has been great this season. Six of Fowler's 13 points have come with the extra man, and the Jets boast a top-five penalty kill.

