Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It's time for some matinee hockey with Game 2 of the Western Conference Final starting at 3 p.m. EDT. You have $125 in salary to allot to five Golden Knights and/or Stars. One player is the Superstar of your roster, and they'll earn you 1.5 times the points. Don't forget about the early start, and check out this lineup for some ideas.

SUPERSTAR

Roope Hintz, DAL at VGK ($31): When you can add the leading playoff scorer on your roster, you do it. With three more points in the opener, Hintz now has 22. There has only been one game this postseason where the Finn was truly shut down, and that was Game 3 against the Wild.

FLEX

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. DAL ($31): Much has been made of the Golden Knights' depth, but somebody has to be the proverbial tip of the spear. As the first-line center and a member of the top power-play unit, Eichel is that player for Vegas. He didn't record a point on Friday, but directed four shots on net. Eichel has accumulated 14 points and 43 shots across 12 playoff games. And notably, Jake Oettinger has posted a 3.81 GAA and .867 save percentage in seven road starts this postseason.

Joe Pavelski, DAL at VGK ($27): Pavelski's four-goal explosion to open the second round wasn't going to be replicated, but he's still managed seven points from the next seven games, including two assists in Game 1 against Vegas.

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. DAL ($22): Marchessault is getting a lot of opportunities on the first line while starting a robust 68.2 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, which unsurprisingly leads the Golden Knights. He's also put a whopping 48 shots on net over his last 11 games, and that could be helpful considering Oettinger's aforementioned subpar save percentage away from home.

Max Domi, DAL at VGK ($12): I went with some high-value players in my first four spots – it's the playoffs, bet on the stars who rack up a lot of minutes – so I needed a player at a lower salary to round out my lineup. Domi's a second-line center with 11 points in his last 10 games. While his role certainly decreased after coming from Chicago, he still carries a bigger role than most of the bargain selections with clear offensive upside.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.