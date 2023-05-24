Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

I am a Red Wings fan – which has given me little vested interest in the playoffs recently – but I am also a fan of hockey in general, so I will be rooting for the Hurricanes to extend the Eastern Conference Finals with a win Wednesday. Of course, just because I want that to happen doesn't mean it will. Game 4 in South Florida is at 8 p.m. ET. You have $125 for your DFS lineup of five players. Your Superstar will earn you 1.5 times the points. As I keep my fingers crossed for a Game 5, just to have more hockey to watch, here is the lineup I landed on.

SUPERSTAR

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA vs. CAR ($34): This has been a low-scoring series, and we are coming off a game where one total goal was scored. And yet, for the third game in a row, Tkachuk had a point. He's tallied 19 points and 44 shots on net and has paced the Panthers offensively and spiritually. Tkachuk has been the defining offensive player of this series, and perhaps these playoffs, and he is my Superstar.

FLEX

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. CAR ($35): I don't like to make a goalie my Superstar, but I came close. Bobrovsky has been incredible, and I feel like Ed Olczyk was onto something when he said the current Hurricanes lineup is lacking in top-tier offensive firepower and goal scoring. Over his last eight starts, the Russian goalie has an 1.35 GAA and .958 save percentage, having not allowed more than two goals in a game even once. If the Hurricanes win, I don't think they do it in a game where they score more than two goals.

Brent Burns, CAR at FLA ($22): In single-game contests, particularly in the playoffs, I want players from both teams. Do I expect the Hurricanes to get it going offensively? No, but it could happen, and if it does, who will be part of that? Burns is a good choice. In addition to leading the Hurricanes in ice time, he leads them with 51 shots on net in 14 games. While he isn't a big shot blocker, Burns has three playoff games with at least three blocked shots.

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. CAR ($21): When Aleksander Barkov got banged up in Game 3, Paul Maurice didn't mess with his second line. Bennett remained the center of that line, crucially next to Tkachuk. He has an assist in all three games of this series, not to mention 13 shots on net. Bennett has also started 57.3 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone second most on the Panthers, and just behind his linemate Tkachuk.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR at FLA ($13): I had to find a fifth player with a salary that fit, and Teravainen had the most upside of any of those players. He's had a tough postseason, including missing several games with injury. However, he has four 60-point seasons to his name. The Finn has some scoring touch, and at this salary is worth a shot for the potential for some real bang for your buck.

