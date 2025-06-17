Anton Lundell News: Plucks apple in Cup victory

Lundell put up an assist in a 5-1 Stanley Cup-clinching win over Edmonton in Game 6 on Tuesday.

Lundell's point extended his playoff scoring streak to five games and six points (one goal, five assists). He's a strong, reliable pivot who is a strong two-way presence despite below-average feet. Lundell finished the postseason with 18 points, including 12 assists, a team-leading plus-19 rating and 48 shots in 23 games.