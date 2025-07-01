Menu
Dan Vladar News: Signs with Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 10:16am

Vladar signed a two-year, $6.7 million contract with the Flyers on Tuesday.

Vladar posted a 12-11-6 record, .898 save percentage and 2.80 GAA over 30 regular-season appearances in the backup role to Dustin Wolf in Calgary last season. Philadelphia also has Ivan Fedotov and Samuel Ersson under contract for this coming season. Vladar could certainly compete for the No. 1 gig between the pipes, but it'll be a situation worth monitoring during training camp in the fall.

