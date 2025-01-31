Matt Tomkins News: Heads back to AHL

Tomkins was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Friday.

Tomkins was called up because Andrei Vasilevskiy (illness) was a game-time decision while Jonas Johansson (lower body) was day-to-day going into Thursday's clash against Los Angeles. Vasilevskiy was ultimately able to play, earning a 28-save shutout victory over the Kings. Tomkins still served as the understudy, though, because Johansson was unavailable. Perhaps his demotion means Johansson will be fine to dress Saturday versus the Islanders, but Tampa Bay has the option of recalling Tomkins if that's not the case. The 30-year-old Tomkins has a 2.87 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 17 outings with Syracuse this season.