NHL Parlay Picks for Thursday, April 11

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Thursday, April 11

We have 10 games on the National Hockey League slate Thursday night, and each of the games can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+, as none are available nationally. There are plenty of solid parlay opportunities, and we'll shoot for the moon with one of them while offering up several other smaller opportunities, too. Let's get started!

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Devils at Maple Leafs

The Devils (37-37-5) travel to meet the Maple Leafs (46-23-9), and New Jersey will do so without superstar Jack Hughes. He's set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. That's a big loss for the team, but since the Devils have officially been eliminated from the playoff chase, no harm, no foul.

The Maple Leafs are three points back of the Panthers for the second spot in the Atlantic Division, and Toronto has a game in hand. Those teams would face each other in the first round of the playoffs should the standings remain the same, and home-ice advantage is on the line. Toronto will likely continue to fight rather than rest anybody down the stretch.

The fact the Devils are pulling up and the Maple Leafs are steaming along means advantage Toronto here. The Leafs won 5-2 in Newark in the front-end of the home-and-home Tuesday, and they're a good bet to run it back on the puck line Thursday.

The Leafs are 8-3-0 since March 20, and all but one of those games (3-2 OTW vs. PIT on April 8) have been decided by two or more goals. If you like Toronto to win, you should like it on the puck line for a better payoff. If you can find a shop offering the three-way ML, that's a good option, too.

Maple Leafs PL (-1.5, +126 at FanDuel)

Senators at Lightning

The Senators (34-40-4) travel to meet the Lightning (44-27-7) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, and this is a bit of a mismatch. The Sens are eliminated from the playoff hunt, while like the matchup above, the Lightning are jockeying for playoff seeding and have plenty to play for. The motivation will be different on both sides.

Surprisingly, Ottawa has been a thorn in the side of Tampa Bay, somehow winning four of the past five meetings between the teams outright, and each of those victories has been by two or more goals. That includes Ottawa's most recent visit to the Suncoast on Feb. 19, a 4-2 win as moderate dogs (+145) as the Under (6.5) cashed. That snapped a 5-0-1 run to the Over in this matchup dating back to March 1, 2022.

While the Sens seem to get up for facing the Bolts, they have powered it down lately. They were dropped 2-0 by the Panthers on Tuesday, and the Senators are 1-4-0 in their past five games, having been outscored 17-8 in that span.

Anton Forsberg (13-12-0, 3.36 GAA, .885 SV%, 2 SO) gets the starting nod for the visitors, which is a break for Lightning bettors. Joonas Korpisalo has allowed just five goals in his past two starts and three appearances on 70 shots, good for a .929 SV%. The Lightning will give Matt Tomkins (2-2-0, 3.56, .883 SV%) a start, so not seeing Andrei Vasilevskiy in there is disappointing.

Given the two goaltenders, both with GAAs north of 3.36, go high on the total while still considering the moneyline for Tampa.

Lightning ML (-170 at DraftKings)

Over 6.5 (-110 at ESPN Bet)

Blue Jackets at Panthers

The Blue Jackets (26-41-12) travel to meet the Panthers (49-24-6) at Amerant Bank Arena, and like the two matchups above, it's an eliminated team vs. a team with much to play for. Motivation will be key here, too.

The Blue Jackets have started to mail it in, losing the first two games on their road trip against the Hurricanes (3-0 on Sunday) and the Lightning (5-2 on Tuesday) by at least three goals. The Jackets are just 3-8-1 in their past 12 games, losing seven of those games by at least two goals.

The Panthers topped the Senators 2-0 last time out Tuesday, and Florida is starting to take the race for the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Division seriously after some hiccups to wrap up March into early April.

The Jackets will use Jet Greaves (2-4-0, 3.04 GAA, .916 SV%) in net, while former Jackets backstop Sergei Bobrovsky (34-17-4, 2.43 GAA, .913 SV%, 5 SO) will look to add to his old organization's woes.

Panthers PL (-1.5, -145 at Caesars)

Jets at Stars

The Jets (48-24-6) and the Stars (50-20-9) hook up in the Metroplex Thursday night. This has been a rather lopsided series in 2023-24, as Dallas has won all three meetings as a favorite, outscoring the Jets 9-3 in three low-scoring games.

Winnipeg has picked up the pace lately, winning four in a row, but those wins came against teams on the fringe of the playoffs. The Jets have been a Jekyll and Hyde team, winning a few, then going into a tailspin, only to emerge again. What team will show up in Big D?

Dallas has won 10 of the past 11 games and is rock solid with few questions. Nine of those 10 wins have been by two or more goals, so if you're a little more adventurous, rock the puck line. We'll go simple and play the moneyline. The Under is 7-2 in the past nine for Dallas, too, and Jake Oettinger (33-13-4, 2.81 GAA, .903 SV%, 3 SO) has been on fire lately, winning eight straight while allowing two or fewer or goals in seven of those outings.

Stars ML (-140 at ESPN Bet)

Under 6 (-115 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

6-Way Parlay (+3192 at FanDuel)

Lightning ML and Over 6.5 (+173 - SGP) vs. Senators

Stars ML and Under 5.5 (+216 - SGP) vs. Jets

Maple Leafs PL (-1.5, +126) vs. Devils

Panthers PL (-1.5, -146) vs. Blue Jackets

4-Way Parlay w/2 SGPs (+764 at FanDuel)

Lightning ML and Over 6.5 (+173 - SGP) vs. Senators

Stars ML and Under 5.5 (+216 - SGP) vs. Jets

2-Way Atlantic Division Puck Line Parlay (+280 at FanDuel)

Maple Leafs PL (-1.5, +126) vs. Devils

Panthers PL (-1.5, -146) vs. Blue Jackets

2-Way Total Parlay (+280 at FanDuel)

Over 6.5 (-124) - Senators at Lightning

Under 5.5 (+106) - Jets at Stars

2-Way Conservative Moneyline Parlay (+145 at FanDuel)