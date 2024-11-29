NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's the final day of November. Saturday brings us 10 NHL games starting at 7:00 p.m. ET or later. Here's hoping you can end the month on a high note with some DFS success. Here are my FanDuel lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There were no games on Thursday due to American Thanksgiving (the Canadians got it out of the way last month), but there were a lot of games Friday. Saturday, as you now know, is also a busy day. Thus, you can surmise quite a few teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Here they are: Buffalo, Calgary, Colorado, Edmonton, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Nashville, New Jersey, the New York Islanders, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Seattle, San Jose, Tampa, Utah, Vegas and Washington. Yeah, that's 17 of the 20 teams playing Saturday.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, VGK vs. UTA ($8,400): Samsonov only has a .904 save percentage, but this matchup could benefit him. He's at home and the Hockey Club finds itself in the bottom five in shots on net per game. Plus, Connor Ingram is still out. The last time Utah had a back-to-back it played Karel Vejmelka in both games instead of giving Jaxson Stauber a start. Whether Stauber finally gets a game or Vejmelka pulls double duty, that increases Samsonov's chances of winning.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. NAS ($8,100): The Wild let Marc-Andre Fleury face his former team the Blackhawks on Friday, leaving Gustavsson for Saturday. It's been a great year for the Swede who has a 2.05 GAA and a .929 save percentage. With basically every team finishing out a back-to-back, I'm opting to go with a goalie from a team that is at home and facing a poor offense. Nashville is 31st in goals per game, eking past Boston with 2.33 goals per game.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. PHI ($7,600): Behold, the sole goalie in line to start at home for a rest team facing a team on the second leg of a back-to-back. That, logistically speaking, puts Binnington in a good place. Plus, over his last five starts, he has a 1.76 GAA and a .931 save percentage. Even if the Flyers had a good offense I'd like this matchup, but they are below average in goals and shots on net per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

John Tavares, TOR at TBL ($7,200): Tavares has 20 points in 21 games. While Auston Matthews is scheduled to return, Tavares will still have first-unit power-play time. Toronto is rested, while Tampa is not. The Lightning called Matt Tomkins up from the AHL and Jonas Johansson started Friday. That seems to indicate Andrei Vasilevskiy is getting the weekend off. Even if he plays Saturday, I still like Tavares in this matchup.

Connor Zary, CGY at PIT ($3,600): Zary had 14 goals in 63 games as a rookie, and his sophomore season is shaping up well. The center has a point in four of his last five outings. The Penguins have the highest GAA in the NHL, so even if they are the home team in this matchup of teams on a back-to-back, things are still looking up for Zary.

Marcus Johansson, MIN vs. NAS ($2,800): Johansson has six points over his last eight games, but also 22 shots on target. He's been more productive, and it's not merely puck luck. The Wild get the Predators at home, but they are also catching Scott Wedgewood's turn in goal. The 32-year-old journeyman has a career .905 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Senators at Kings

Josh Norris (C - $4,500), Drake Batherson (W - $5,100), Claude Giroux (W - $4,000)

The Senators are one of the teams rested and facing off with one of the many teams closing out a back-to-back. David Rittich will be in goal for this one, I presume. He's looked good in almost every outing recently… but then he also allowed seven goals on 21 shots against the Sharks. Given the rare opportunities to pick rested players, I'll stack Ottawa's second line.

Norris had 30 points in 50 games last year, and he has 15 points through 22 games this season. He also has a significant power-play role, having averaged 3:16 per contest with the extra man. The Kings' penalty kill will be featuring tired legs. Batherson is also on the top power-play unit. He has 11 points with the extra man. He also has at least one point in nine of his last 10 contests. Giroux has a four-game point streak of his own. Though the veteran has not gotten as much power-play time as his linemates, he has six points with the extra man.

Islanders vs. Sabres

Brock Nelson (C - $5,100), Kyle Palmieri (W - $4,700), Maxim Tsyplakov (W - $3,100)

Though the Islanders have had offensive issues, their second line has been playing fairly well recently. Primarily, though, I like the fact James Reimer is in line to start for the Sabres. The 36-year-old signed with Buffalo after Anaheim waived him. He has a .894 save percentage over the last three seasons, and I doubt he suddenly morphs into a good goaltender this late into his career.

Nelson has been a 30-goal scorer in each of his last three seasons and this year he has 10 goals on 73 shots on net. He also has three points in two of his last three games. Palmieri surprised with 30 goals last season, and he has 10 through 23 contests this year. He's added nine assists into the mix as well. Tsyplakov joined the Islanders this season from the KHL and he has 13 points. While he only has three goals, that's on 35 shots. His puck luck may improve. Plus, he scored a goal the day before Thanksgiving.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at COL ($6,900): After having 35 power-play points last year, Bouchard only has five this season. However, that hasn't stifled him, as the defenseman has six goals and 11 assists on the campaign. Colorado is in the bottom five in both GAA and penalty-kill percentage, so maybe Bouchard will find some of that power-play success Saturday.

Colton Parayko, STL vs. PHI ($4,600): The Blues' blue line has been hit with injury, but Parayko is still around. He has four goals on 45 shots on net and has added eight assists. With the Flyers on a back-to-back, Aleksei Kolosov is in line to start. Through six NHL starts, he has a 3.10 GAA and a .885 save percentage.

Marcus Pettersson, PIT vs. CGY ($3,000): Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang have a lot of miles on their legs, but the 28-year-old Pettersson should be better suited to succeed on the second night of a back-to-back. He has 10 points this year and had 30 last season. Dan Vladar is positioned to get the road start for the Flames. He has a career .895 save percentage.

