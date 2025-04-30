Nino Niederreiter News: Goal, assist in win
Niederreiter scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.
Niederreiter ended a six-game point drought with his pair of points Wednesday. He's played in a middle-six role during the playoffs, adding nine shots on net, nine hits and a minus-2 rating over five postseason contests. Niederreiter is just a depth scorer who can play with an edge, so don't expect much more than occasional offense out of him.
