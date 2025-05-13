NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday's Playoff Game

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There's one game tonight, so the DFS FanDuel rules are different than they would be for a multi-game slate. You have a $60,000 budget to assemble a team of six players, including an MVP who will earn 1.5 times as many fantasy points but also cost 1.5 times the salary. Here is my lineup recommendation.

SLATE PREVIEW

Tuesday's match is Winnipeg in Dallas, starting at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Dallas leads the second-round series 2-1. Dallas is regarded as the favorite with -146 odds on the moneyline, per FanDuel. The over/under is 5.5 goals.

MVP

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. WPG ($16,800): Johnston has been one of the Stars' better producers in the playoffs with four goals and eight points across 10 appearances, including a goal in Dallas' 5-2 victory over Winnipeg on Sunday. His goals tend to come in bunches, so it's encouraging that he's coming off a game in which he found the back of the net.

UTILITY

Mikko Rantanen, DAL vs. WPG ($13,800): In an ideal scenario, Rantanen would be my MVP, but I couldn't construct a satisfactory scenario building a team with his salary at 1.5 times his normal amount. Having him as your main utility is a nice compromise. He's extraordinarily hot with nine goals and 17 points across his past six appearances, so having him on your roster makes all the sense in the world.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. WPG ($9,000): Now we move on to the cheaper options who make Rantanen and Johnston fit. The first is Harley, who provides great value at his current price. He has three goals and eight points in 10 playoff games this year. He also ranks seventh in the postseason with 27 blocked shots, which gives him some extra utility.

Nino Niederreiter, WPG at DAL ($8,600): Niederreiter is on a three-game scoring streak and has been held off the scoresheet just once in his past six appearances (four goals, six points). He's not consistent enough to always take, but Niederreiter is a nice addition while he's hot.

Mikael Granlund, DAL vs. WPG ($7,600): Granlund earned his first multi-point game of the 2025 playoffs Sunday with two assists. He hasn't stood out in the playoffs overall (four points in 10 outings), but he did record 22 goals and 66 points across 83 regular-season appearances between San Jose and Dallas. His price is low enough to make him worth the gamble, especially because our budget is tight if we want both Rantanen and Johnston.

Esa Lindell, DAL vs. WPG ($6,200): Lindell has just one assist in 10 playoff appearances this year. However, he is still a fairly reliable contributor because he'll typically block a good number of shots. He leads the league in blocks in the 2025 postseason with 29, which provides him with enough value to make him worth his price.

