Sam Reinhart News: Delivers Cup with four-goal game

Reinhart scored four goals Tuesday in a 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Reinhart's four goals tied the record for most in a Stanley Cup Final game, and he became the second player in NHL history with four goals in a Cup-clinching win. It was also his first career playoff hat trick. Reinhart turned up the heat in the last four games, ripping off a four-game goal streak (seven) that included 10 points. The 29-year-old finished in a three-way tie for the team lead in points with 23. Reinhart also tied for second in postseason goals this year with 11. He finished behind Conn Smythe winner Sam Bennett, who recorded 15 playoff markers.