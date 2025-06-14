Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Sam Reinhart headshot

Sam Reinhart News: Tallies in Game 5 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Reinhart scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Reinhart has scored in three straight games after being held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests to open this series. The 29-year-old's tally restored a three-goal lead for the Panthers just 46 seconds after Connor McDavid got the Oilers on the board. Reinhart is up to seven goals, 19 points, 59 shots on net, 37 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 20 playoff appearances in a top-line role.

Sam Reinhart
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now