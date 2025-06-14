Sergei Bobrovsky News: Slated to start in Game 5
Bobrovsky is expected to start on the road in Game 5 against Edmonton on Saturday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.
Bobrovsky has a 2-2 record, 2.83 GAA and .912 save percentage across four appearances against Edmonton in the series. He's also 14-7 with a 2.27 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 21 outings this postseason. Edmonton has posted 3.95 goals per game this playoffs, including 4.56 when playing at home.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now