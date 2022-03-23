MMA Best Bets: UFC Columbus

This article is part of our MMA Best Bets series.

The UFC heads to Columbus, Ohio for the first US-based, full-capacity Fight Night card outside the Apex since February 29, 2020. In the main event, Curtis Blaydes takes on Chris Daukaus in a battle of top-10 heavyweights.

In this series of articles, I'll share my favorite play, an underdog pick, another favorite and a two-fighter parlay for this card, as it's full of heavy favorites, I like. All lines are taken from DraftKings online sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Slava Borshchev has looked phenomenal so far in the UFC. He knocked out Chris Duncan on the Contender Series and then finished Dakota Bush in his official promotional debut. The Russian, who calls California home (as he trains at Team Alpha Male), has great hooks and body shots which will be tough on Diakiese.

Although the Brit is a good striker himself, he doesn't throw enough volume to keep up with Borschev. Along with that, the Russian has legit one-punch KO power, and he has shown his power lasts later into the fight as well.

Borschev will be able to outstrike Diakiese and just piece him up to likely win a decision, although a knockout is possible.

The Play: Slava Borshchev (-155)

Max Griffin finally gets his chance to fight a ranked opponent, and I like the style matchup against Neil Magny.

Although Griffin has some bad losses on paper, the majority of people thought he beat Thiago Alves, Cowboy Oliveira and Alex Morono (even if the judges didn't see it that way). Since then, however, he told me he started to work with a mental coach, and his confidence has grown. Suddenly, he is finishing opponents.

Magny will try and use his jab and clinch to slow down Griffin, but when opponents get in Magny's face is when he struggles. I expect Griffin to get right in Magny's face and look to land big shots and possibly get the KO. If he doesn't get the KO, he should be able to do enough damage to win a decision. To me, the odds are off on this one, which makes it a play. Griffin should not be this big of an underdog.

The Play: Max Griffin (+195)

In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso is set for her third fight at flyweight as she takes on Joanne Wood, and I'm taking Grasso by decision.

Both women throw a ton of volume, but to me, Grasso is the better pure, technical striker and will be able to use her jab to piece up Wood and not get hit. Along with that, we have seen Wood struggle on the ground, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Mexican-born fighter possibly mix in some wrestling to help win some rounds.

Grasso hasn't finished anyone since 2014, but she just out-volumes her opponents, and I expect the same to happen here. Wood seems like she's on a decline, while Grasso is up-and-coming, so take the latter to win by decision.

The Play: Alexa Grasso (-150)

For my parlay, I'm taking Ilir Latifi and Askar Askarov to pick up wins at UFC Columbus.

Latifi is back and gets a favorable matchup in Aleksei Oleinik, who is 44 years old and super slow on the feet. His only path to victory is to get a submission fairly early into the fight. However, as of late, when he gets hit, he gets rocked rather easily. The Swede should be able to land a big shot and rock Oleinik to get a TKO win, similar to what Chris Daukaus did to him. This is a set-up match for Latifi to get another win and work his way up the heavyweight ranks.

For my other leg, I'm taking Askar Askarov to defeat Kai Kara-France in a potential title eliminator at flyweight. The weight is a concern for Askarov, but this is a great style matchup for him, as he's a great wrestler and does have some KO power. The first round will be tough, as Kara-France does have KO power, but Askarov has the better jab and wrestling and will do enough to win a decision.

The Play: Latifi & Askarov parlay (-112)