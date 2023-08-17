Fight IQ: UFC 292 Preview, Sterling vs. O'Malley

This article is part of our Fight IQ series.



The UFC 292 Fight IQ Preview is LIVE. Tune in FRIDAY at a SPECIAL 9 PM EST START TIME as friend of the show The MMA Monk joins Shaun and Chris with an in-depth breakdown of the entire fight card on the RotoWire MMA YouTube channel. The crew will discuss the best DFS value plays, cash locks, and GPP darts to give players the best chance at a profitable night. Whether you love or hate his style, Aljamain Sterling has ridden his grapple-heavy approach to a bantamweight title and a nine-fight unbeaten streak. He will put both of these on the line in the main event when he faces dynamic striker and finisher "Suga" Sean O'Malley. This will be proceeded by another champion looking to stay on top when strawweight queen Zhang Weili takes on the powerful Amanda Lemos. Make sure to join the boys in LIVE CHAT to have all your questions answered.

Meet the Hosts:

Chris Olson: MMA Contributor at RotoWire. In addition to ranting on "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire" Chris also writes about DFS Baseball and MMA fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @theonliest1.

@Sniper_DFS: The host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire." @Sniper_DFS also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army. The Sniper is a 6x DraftKings Qualifier.

Monk AKA "The Monkmatician": MMA Engineer. Huge UFC stat guy & the curator of Salary Voodoo. With more MMA data points than you can shake a stick at, follow him on Twitter (@MonkMMAtics) or check him out on Youtube.

