MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for UFC Vegas 67

The UFC returns from its holiday break for its first event of 2023, as UFC vVgas 67 goes down Saturday, January 14 at the UFC Apex. In the main event, Sean Strickland steps up on short notice to take on Nassourdine Imavov at light heavyweight.

Below I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Featherweight

Dan Ige (15-6) vs. Damon Jackson (22-4-1)

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 67, Dan Ige looks to snap his three-fight losing streak against Damon Jackson, and I'm surprised by the odds here.

Although Ige is on a three-fight losing streak, he has lost to Movsar Evloev, Josh Emmett and Korean Zombie, who are three of the best fighters at featherweight. Jackson, meanwhile, has yet to fight someone on the level of those three, but he has looked good against the competition he has faced.

Yet, I think a lot of people are forgetting how good Ige is here. He is the better striker in the matchup and also has solid takedown defense that he should be able to keep it standing. I expect Ige to use his crisp boxing and out-volume Jackson to likely win a decision, but a KO is not out of the picture, as we have seen Jackson get knocked out multiple times.

UFC Vegas 67 Best Bet: Dan Ige (-125)

Weight Class: Women's flyweight

Priscila Cachoeira (12-4) vs. Sijara Eubanks (7-7)

There aren't many underdogs on this card I like, as most of these fights are either pick'em or massive favorites, but one underdog I do think has a good chance to win is Priscila Cachoeira.

Neither Cachoeira nor Eubanks are top-15 fighters, and Eubanks has struggled to make weight at 125lbs, so I am surprised to see her be a -240 favorite. Eubanks does have solid wrestling, but her cardio -- like Cachoeira -- is a major concern.

On the feet, Cachoeira is the much better striker and has more power. As we have seen, she can use it to end fights quickly. To me, this is a pick 'em fight, or perhaps Eubanks at (-140) at the highest, so I have to take a shot at Cachoeira at these odds.

UFC Vegas 67 Best Bet: Priscila Cachoeira (+200)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Punahele Soriano (9-2) vs. Roman Kopylov (9-2)

For my prop, I'm taking Punahele Soriano ITD at +150m which I think is good value here, as the fight is favored to end inside the distance at -175.

Soriano has a ton of power and can KO anyone. Although he is not known for his wrestling, he should have a big advantage on the mat, as Kopylov has struggled with wrestling (Karl Roberson -- who is a kickboxer -- submitted him).

Both Soriano and Kopylov are there to be hit, but I trust Soriano's chin more, and he also has more power. He also has the capability of taking this to the mat and scoring a ground-and-pound TKO win. Ultimately, I think this fight looks similar to Soriano's last scrap in which he hurt Dalcha Lungiambula and finished him against the fence.

UFC Vegas 67 Best Bet: Punahele Soriano ITD (+150)

Weight Class: Bantamweight & Flyweight

Javid Basharat (13-0) vs. Mateus Mendonca (10-0)

Charles Johnson (12-3) vs. Jimmy Flick (16-5)

For my parlay, I'm taking Javid Basharat and Charles Johnson to get their hands raised Saturday night.

Basharat looks like the real deal at bantamweight and is potentially a future top-10 guy. I'm surprised by this matchmaking, as he's taking on Mateus Mendonca, who is making his debut. Basharat is a great striker, while Mendonca is there to be hit. His striking defense is not good, as he is willing to take a punch to give one, which is a bad strategy against Basharat. Wrestling is where Basharat will have a big advantage, however, as I expect him to wrestle the Brazilian and either win a dominant decision or get a late stoppage.

The other leg is Johnson against the returning Jimmy Flick. Flick retired back in 2020 but has decided to return. When fighters retire and come back, I tend to fade them, as I doubt they have been training as much as they have previously and likely have lost a step.

Flick is dangerous with his chokes and grappling, but his striking and striking defense are big concerns. I expect Johnson to keep it standing and just piece up Flick en route to a TKO win here, as he does have som power, and Flick's chin is a worry for me.

UFC Vegas 67 Best Bet: Basharat & Johnson parlay (-151)

