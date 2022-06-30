RotoWire Partners
RotoWire Expert Picks: UFC 276

RotoWire Expert Picks: UFC 276

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
June 30, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings MMA series.

International Fight Week from Las Vegas is finally upon us, which brings fight fans a pay-per-view card loaded with two title fights, plus multiple surging prospects and long-time veterans of the promotion.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings preview courtesy of Jon Litterine

Also, don't forget to tune into Fight IQ live Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST on the RotoWire MMA Youtube Channel, where Chris, Joe and Shaun will break down the card from top to bottom, featuring a more in-depth look at the selections below.
 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Israel Adesanya (-400) vs.
Jared Cannonier (+300)

Middleweight
Championship

AdesanyaAdesanyaAdesanya
(C) Alexander Volkanovski (-190) vs.
Max Holloway (+160)

Featherweight
Championship

HollowayHollowayHolloway
Alex Pereira (-115) vs.
Sean Strickland (-105)

Middleweight

StricklandStricklandPereira
Bryan Barberena (+100) vs.
Robbie Lawler (-125)

Welterweight

BarberenaBarberenaBarberena
Pedro Munhoz (+220) vs.
Sean O'Malley (-260)

Bantamweight

O'MalleyO'MalleyMunhoz
     
UFC 276 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2022 RECORD 17-1021-615-12
2022 PERCENTAGE .630.778.556
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  222-137230-129 183-137
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .618.641.572

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

(C) Israel Adesanya (-400) vs.
Jared Cannonier (+300)

Middleweight
Championship

AdesanyaAdesanya
(C) Alexander Volkanovski (-190) vs.
Max Holloway (+160)

Featherweight
Championship

VolkanovskiVolkanovski
Alex Pereira (-115) vs.
Sean Strickland (-105)

Middleweight

StricklandStrickland
Bryan Barberena (+100) vs.
Robbie Lawler (-125)

Welterweight

LawlerBarberena
Pedro Munhoz (+220) vs.
Sean O'Malley (-260)

Welterweight

O'MalleyO'Malley
    
UFC 276 RECORD 0-00-0
2022 RECORD 19-817-10
2022 PERCENTAGE .704.630
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 154-94155-93
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .621.625

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

(C) Israel Adesanya (-400) vs.
Jared Cannonier (+300)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

AdesanyaAdesanya
(C) Alexander Volkanovski (-190) vs.
Max Holloway (+160)

Featherweight
Championship

VolkanovskiVolkanovski
Alex Pereira (-115) vs.
Sean Strickland (-105)

Middleweight

PereiraStrickland
Bryan Barberena (+100) vs.
Robbie Lawler (-125)

Welterweight

LawlerBarberena
Pedro Munhoz (+220) vs.
Sean O'Malley (-260)

Bantamweight

O'MalleyO'Malley
    
UFC 276 RECORD 0-00-0
2022 RECORD 17-1018-9
2022 PERCENTAGE .630.667
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 57-2935-23
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .663.603

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MMA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MMA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jake Letarski
Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
UFC 276 DFS Preview & Predictions: The MMA Mashup
UFC 276 DFS Preview & Predictions: The MMA Mashup
Drake's Takes: DFS Picks for UFC 276 Adesanya vs. Cannonier
Drake's Takes: DFS Picks for UFC 276 Adesanya vs. Cannonier
Fight IQ: UFC 276 Preview, Cannonier vs Adesanya
Fight IQ: UFC 276 Preview, Cannonier vs Adesanya
MMA Best Bets: Cole's Picks, Odds, Predictions for UFC 276
MMA Best Bets: Cole's Picks, Odds, Predictions for UFC 276
DraftKings MMA: UFC 276 DFS Picks
DraftKings MMA: UFC 276 DFS Picks
Drake's Takes: DFS Picks for UFC Fight Night Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot
Drake's Takes: DFS Picks for UFC Fight Night Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot