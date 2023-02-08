Mixed Martial Arts
RotoWire Expert Picks: UFC 284 Main Card

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

Two title fights headline UFC 284, with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski looking to move up and claim the lightweight belt of Khabib Nurmagomedov-prodigy Islam Makhachev. In the co-main, Volkanovski's old belt will be up for grabs in an interim capacity, with two deserving candidates in Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett looking to take temporary hold of the title.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings MMA preview courtesy of Jon Litterine. We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(LWC) Islam Makhachev (-390) vs.
(FWC) Alexander Volkanovski (+320)

Lightweight
Championship

MakhachevMakhachevMakhachev
Yair Rodriguez (-165) vs.
Josh Emmett (+140)

Interim
Featherweight
Championship

RodriguezRodriguezRodriguez
Jack Della Maddalena (-315) vs.
Randy Brown (+260)

Welterweight

Della MaddalenaDella MaddalenaDella Maddalena
Justin Tafa (-130) vs.
Parker Porter (+110)

Heavyweight

PorterTafaPorter
Jimmy Crute (-205) vs. 
Alonzo Menifield (+175)

Light
Heavyweight

MenifieldCruteCrute
 

 

   
     
UFC 284 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2023 RECORD 3-23-23-2
2023 PERCENTAGE .600.600.600
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  242-156251-147 196-153
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .608.631.562

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE

"SUNTZU"

SHAUN 
"TheDFSniper"

(LWC) Islam Makhachev (-390) vs.
(FWC) Alexander Volkanovski (+320)

Lightweight
Championship

MakhachevMakhachev
Yair Rodriguez (-165) vs.
Josh Emmett (+140)

Interim
Featherweight
Championship

EmmettEmmett
Jack Della Maddalena (-315) vs.
Randy Brown (+260)

Welterweight

BrownDella Maddalena
Justin Tafa (-130) vs.
Parker Porter (+110)

Heavyweight

PorterTafa
Jimmy Crute (-205) vs. 
Alonzo Menifield (+175)

Light
Heavyweight

MenifieldCrute
 

 

  
    
UFC 284 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 3-24-1
2023 PERCENTAGE .600.800
2022 RECORD 38-2339-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639
2021 RECORD 38-2536-27
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.571
2020 RECORD 36-1838-16
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.704
2019 RECORD 34-2434-24
2019 PERCENTAGE .586.586
ALL-TIME 176-111181-106
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .613.631

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

COLE     

DRAKE

(LWC) Islam Makhachev (-390) vs.
(FWC) Alexander Volkanovski (+320)

Lightweight
Championship

MakhachevVolkanovski
Yair Rodriguez (-165) vs.
Josh Emmett (+140)

Interim
Featherweight
Championship

RodriguezRodriguez
Jack Della Maddalena (-315) vs.
Randy Brown (+260)

Welterweight

Della MaddalenaDella Maddalena
Justin Tafa (-130) vs.
Parker Porter (+110)

Heavyweight

PorterPorter
Jimmy Crute (-205) vs. 
Alonzo Menifield (+175)

Light
Heavyweight

CruteMenifield
 

 

  
    
UFC 284 RECORD 0-00-0
2023 RECORD 4-13-2
2023 PERCENTAGE .800.600
2022 RECORD 39-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .639.639
2021 RECORD 43-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .672.548
2020 RECORD N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
2019 RECORD N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 83-4259-38
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .664.608

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

