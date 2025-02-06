MMA Betting
UFC 312 Main Card Expert Picks

UFC 312 Main Card Expert Picks

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
Published on February 6, 2025

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

UFC 312 Main Card Expert Picks

Titles in the men's middleweight and women's strawweight divisions headline Saturday's card in Sydney, Australia.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks.

UFC 312 DraftKings Preview
UFC 312 Betting Preview
UFC 312 Fight by Fight Breakdowns
UFC 312 Multi-Site DFS Preview

We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups, plus UFC 312 odds from every major sportsbook.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Dricus Du Plessis (-205) vs.
Sean Strickland (+170)

Middleweight
Championship

StricklandDu PlessisDu Plessis
(C) Zhang Weili (-110) vs.
Tatiana Suarez (-110)

Women's
Strawweight
Championship

ZhangSuarezZhang
Justin Tafa (+130) vs.
Tallison Teixeira (-155)

Heavyweight

TeixeiraTeixeiraTafa
Jimmy Crute (+140) vs.
Rodolfo Bellato (-170)

Light
Heavyweight

BellatoBellatoCrute
Jake Matthews (-220) vs.
Francisco Prado (+180)

Welterweight

MatthewsMatthewsPrao
     
UFC 312 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2025 RECORD 2-12-10-3
2025 PERCENTAGE .667.667.000
2024 RECORD 45-1941-2339-25
2024 PERCENTAGE .703.641.610
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  328-199335-192 265-208
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .622.636.560

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
(C) Dricus Du Plessis (-205) vs.
Sean Strickland (+170)

Middleweight
Championship

StricklandDu PlessisDu Plessis
(C) Zhang Weili (-110) vs.
Tatiana Suarez (-110)

Women's
Strawweight
Championship

ZhangSuarezZhang
Justin Tafa (+130) vs.
Tallison Teixeira (-155)

Heavyweight

TeixeiraTeixeiraTeixeira
Jimmy Crute (+140) vs.
Rodolfo Bellato (-170)

Light
Heavyweight

BellatoCruteCrute
Jake Matthews (-220) vs.
Francisco Prado (+180)

Welterweight

MatthewsMatthewsMatthews
     
UFC 312 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2025 RECORD 3-01-22-1
2025 PERCENTAGE 1.000TBDTBD
2024 RECORD 40-2440-2443-21
2024 PERCENTAGE .625.625.672
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 267-159164-90137-89
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .627.646.606

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jake Letarski
Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
