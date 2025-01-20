5 Best Notre Dame Prop Bets for CFP National Championship Game

This is the third time Notre Dame has made it to the College Football Playoff, yet the first time the Fighting Irish have advanced beyond the playoff semifinal round. This sets up a potential return to title glory, as Notre Dame is looking to claim the 14th national championship in program history. They are more than a touchdown underdogs (+8.5 points) on sports betting apps.

This team can already lay claim to one outstanding achievement, as the 2024 Notre Dame squad set a team record for wins in a season with 14. Notre Dame has won 13 straight games and was 13-2 against the spread on the sports betting sites. The Fighting Irish did this largely on the strength of one of the best defenses in the country. Notre Dame placed second in the nation in points allowed per game and second in pass yards allowed per game.

The Fighting Irish offense carried its share of the work as well, placing sixth nationally in points scored per game and 14th in rushing yards per game. This was largely due to the efforts of Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love, who both ranked in the top 13 in rushing touchdowns vs FBS foes. Those two claim multiple spots among the five best Notre Dame prop bets that you can make by signing up for the sportsbook promos listed below.

Best Notre Dame Prop Bets for CFP National Championship Game

🏈 Notre Dame Player Notre Dame Prop Bet 💰 Odds 🔥 Online Sportsbook Riley Leonard Over 170.5 Passing Yards -110 Fanatics Sportsbook Riley Leonard 40+ Rushing Yards -120 DraftKings Riley Leonard Over 0.5 Passing Touchdowns -165 BetMGM Jeremiyah Love Anytime Touchdown +150 FanDuel Jordan Faison Under 41.5 Receiving Yards -115 BetMGM

Top Player Props for Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Riley Leonard, under 170.5 passing yards, -110 at Fanatics Sportsbook

Michigan beat Ohio State in part by leaning heavily on the ground game. The Maize and Blue gained 172 rushing yards, which was the most allowed by the Buckeyes this season. That provides a path to victory for Notre Dame and will motivate the Fighting Irish to continue Leonard's current low passing volume trend. He's thrown 24 or fewer passes in four of the past five games and should keep that pace going and hit the under here at -110 odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Place this bet after signing up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and you will get ten days of No Sweat Bets up to $100.

Riley Leonard, anytime touchdown, +115 at DraftKings

Leonard scored 16 rushing touchdowns and found the end zone in 11 of the Fighting Irish's 15 games. He claimed nearly half of Notre Dame's red zone rushing scoring plays this year (the Fighting Irish had 28 of those, a pace that was tied for ninth nationally per cfbstats.com), so Leonard is a go-to in an area that the Fighting Irish excel in. Those trends make Leonard a good wager at +115 odds at DraftKings. Sign up for the DraftKings promo code and you can make this wager as part of the bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly introductory offer.

Riley Leonard, under 0.5 passing touchdowns, +130 at BetMGM

The Buckeyes have allowed two touchdown passes in each of the past two College Football Playoff games. That might make it seem like an over pick is the way to go here, but Oregon and Texas are much more pass reliant than Notre Dame. Ohio State also allowed a passing touchdown in only three games prior to these last two games. Those historical trends make the under at +130 odds at BetMGM the higher percentage play here. Place this bet after signing up for the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and you will receive a first bet offer up to $1,500.

Jeremiyah Love, anytime touchdown, +150 at FanDuel

Love is Mr. Consistency when it comes to scoring touchdowns. He found the end zone in all but one of Notre Dame's games this year, including two of the Fighting Irish's three College Football Playoff contests. He's capable of scoring anywhere on the field, as only nine of his 17 rushing touchdowns occurred in the opponent's red zone. That makes Love a very good play at +150 odds at FanDuel. The FanDuel promo code is also a very good play with a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Jordan Faison, under 41.5 receiving yards, -115 at BetMGM

Faison has been a go-to pass catcher for Notre Dame during its College Football Playoff run, having tallied 13 catches in the three postseason matchups. Having noted this, Faison has posted two receptions in five of the Fighting Irish's last seven games. He's also posted 42 or more receiving yards only four times this year, with two of those being 46-yard showings. Combine those marginal trends with Notre Dame likely leaning on the ground game and it's best to go with the under at -115 odds at BetMGM. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS refunds an opening wager loss up to $1,500 with equivalent bonus bet value.

