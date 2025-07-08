Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 9

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best WNBA Bets Today: Wednesday, July 9

Gabby Williams Over 4.5 Rebounds (-145) and Erica Wheeler Over 1.5 Made Threes (-130) at Connecticut Sun Parlayed to +194

DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:45 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Neither of these player props have tremendous odds, but they can be beneficial as straight bets with a profit boost, or the parlay provides a more favorable potential payout. Williams has recorded at least five rebounds in three of her last four appearances, including eight boards against the Sun on June 27. Wheeler has made multiple threes in four of her last five outings, including a 2-for-7 mark in the game against Connecticut. Camp games that tip off in the morning can have some variables, but I like the chances of each of these overs hitting in a game in which Seattle is heavily favored.

Golden State Valkyries +8.5 at Indiana Fever (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:50 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Valkyries have been one of the biggest surprises in the WNBA this season. Even though they've been much better at home (7-3) versus on the road (2-6), the Fever have been inconsistent and are coming off a home loss to the Sparks. Caitlin Clark will be back in action for Indiana on Wednesday, but I think that the Valkyries will be able to keep this game somewhat close, especially since both teams may be a bit sluggish with the morning tipoff.

Chicago Sky -1 vs. Dallas Wings (-110)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:50 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Wednesday's primetime game is expected to be the closest matchup of the four-game slate, but I like the Sky to secure the victory at home and cover the narrow spread. The Sky and Wings have already faced off twice this season, with the Sky securing a five-point home win in the first meeting before winning by 11 points in Dallas. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks, but the Wings are coming off a 30-point loss to Phoenix and will be without Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington and Maddy Siegrist on Wednesday, so I expect the Sky to emerge victorious.

Rachel Banham Over 8.5 Points (-106) vs. Dallas Wings

FanDuel Sportsbook, 12:50 a.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Banham's points prop has been a long time coming given her recent hot streak, and the line is lower than I had expected it to be with much more favorable odds than anticipated. Banham has been in the starting lineup in each of her last five appearances, notching double-digit points in four of those outings while shooting 46.9 percent from beyond the arc. The Wings have given up the fourth-most points to opposing guards this season, so I expect her success to continue Wednesday.