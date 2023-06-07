Athletic Dynasties: Exploring The Legendary Father-Son Duos In Sports

The saying like father, like son is something that often also includes athletic talent. Handed down from one generation to the next, it's not uncommon to see father, and then his son, reach the professional ranks.

With Father's Day just around the corner, we're going to take a look at some athletic dynasties highlighting the most legendary father-son duos in sports. There are numerous feats that these historically great father-son duos have achieved, including MVP awards and championships -- things you can now bet on at the best sports betting sites in the country. Each of these father-son duos have reached the top of the mountain as professional athletes, and we want to honor them this Father's Day.

Ken Griffey And Ken Griffey Jr.

When it comes to baseball, Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. are among the first father-son duos that come to mind. Whether it was being on Wheaties cereal boxes, or mashing home runs, the Griffeys were the first and remain the only father-son duo to hit back-to-back home runs in an MLB game. This legendary feat continues to stand the test of time, cementing the Griffey's legacy as one of the greatest father-son duos of all-time.

Archie Manning, Peyton Manning, And Eli Manning

Archie Manning and his sons, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, had very different careers, statistically speaking. While Archie had a long NFL career, it was nothing compared to either Peyton or Eli. Peyton and Eli both won two Super Bowls to go along with Super MVP awards while Archie spent 13 years in the NFL, mostly with the New Orleans Saints. This father-son trio could have the best NFL lineage ever.

Dell Curry, Steph Curry, And Seth Curry

Dell Curry and his sons, Steph Curry and Seth Curry, are arguably the most famous current father-son combo in the NBA. While Steph's accolades outweigh those of his younger brother, Seth remains a solid NBA player, much like his father. Dell was a sharpshooter for the Charlotte Hornets in the 1980s and 1990s, giving rise to his sons' ball handling and three-point shooting ability in the modern era of the NBA. Steph's style of play seemingly changed the game of basketball forever, and we can attribute at least some of those skills being inherited from his father.

Lebron James And Bronny James

Lebron James and Bronny James are the next big father-son duo that oh so many people are waiting to watch on the professional level. LeBron has stated that he wants to continue playing until his oldest son, Bronny, enters the NBA. With Bronny's commitment to USC, expect these two to be playing on the hardwood together during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Honorable Mention List of Juniors

The tragic death of Dale Earnhardt Sr. during a race left the motorsports world mourning his loss, but his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., would go on to enjoy a successful racing career, earning 26 wins in the NASCAR cup series.

Asante Samuel and Asante Samuel Jr. form another athletic dynasty of elite cornerbacks in the NFL. While Asante Sr. won two Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, Asante Jr. is currently playing for the Los Angeles Chargers vying for his first Super Bowl in 2024.

Patrick Mahomes II and his father, Pat Mahomes, form another great father-son combo that spans two professional sports -- the NFL and MLB. While the elder Mahomes was a bit of a journeyman MLB pitcher, Patrick has already cemented himself as an all-time great QB in the NFL, winning two Most Valuable Player Awards and two Super Bowl titles, with two Super Bowl MVPs to boot.