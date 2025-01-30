Best AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Promos: $4000+ for PGA Odds Now on Top Golf Sites & Apps

When the PGA Tour shows up at Pebble Beach, you know most of the top pros will be there to compete for the $20 million purse. You can use the best AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting promos to score great sports betting bonuses as a new customer. Thousands of dollars in bonus bets, first-bet protection and more are available when you use the leading sports betting promos from the top online sportsbooks to start your sports betting journey.

The best Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting promos give you the top sports betting sites in the palm of your hand. As the biggest event of the PGA Tour calendar to date, the best players have turned up for the Thursday-Sunday tournament. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy lead the field that features all the top 30 players in the world. World No. 2 Xander Schauffele is absent because of injury.

The premier sports betting apps will get you in on all of the sports betting action. Become a customer now by activating accounts using one or more of the best AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting promos and bonuses. Start your golf betting adventure with welcome offers worth thousands. Just tap the BET NOW buttons in this review to get started. You can sign up for as many of these deals as you want.

Best AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Promos & Bonuses: Bet PGA Odds

⛳ AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Betting Site ✅ PGA Tour

Betting Promo Code 🔥 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 First-Bet Offer Up to $1,059 Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets, Guaranteed DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets If You Win

Promos last verified: Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Anyone physically present in a state with legal sports betting who is at least 21 years old and a first-time customer at the top sites for golf betting can claim as many of these lucrative Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting promos as they want from the nation's top sports betting sites.

Best AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Promos: BetMGM

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: New customers qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager settles as a loss after signing up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. If you are in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey or Washington, D.C., use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to activate your new account and unlock the $1500 first-bet offer.

If you wagered $50 or more and lost, you'll get five bonus bets — each worth 20 percent of your original wager. If you wagered less than $50, then you'll get one bonus bet equal to your original wager. Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Best Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Golf bettors will receive first-bet protection up to $1,059 when they make a qualifying first bet after using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to open an account. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will get a matching bonus-bet credit, up to $1,059.

Alternatively, customers in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA and WY can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to choose the welcome offer of Bet $1 and Get 10 100% Profit Boosts. The profit boosts can be used on any wager of $25 or less, and the maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500.

You have 14 days to play your bonus bet or profit-boost tokens before they expire.

Best PGA Betting Promos for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Players can get up to $100 per day in No Sweat Bets over their first 10 days as a customer to match the wager of their choice each day if it settles as a loss. Qualify for up to $1,000 in total No Sweat Bets if you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo when signing up using one of the top golf betting promos. Any amount refunded as a bonus bet can be broken into multiple bets or used as a single bet. Credit returned to use for bonus bets expires after seven days. For customers in Illinois, New York and North Carolina, the welcome offer is Bet $10, Get $50 in Bonus Bets.

Best Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Promos for PGA Tour: bet365

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Fans of golf betting can get $150 in bonus bets after they make a first bet of $5 or more after registering for a new account using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. Once you place your opening qualifying wager and get the $150 in bonus bets, you have seven days to use them before they expire.

Best AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Promos: DraftKings

DraftKings Promo Code: Signing up with the DraftKings promo code qualifies new customers for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly offer. You will get $200 in bonus bets, as eight $25 bet credits, regardless of how your first bet of $5 or more fares. The bonus bets are good for seven days before they expire.

Best AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA Betting Promos: FanDuel

FanDuel Promo Code: Golf betting fans can sign up with the FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets if your opening wager of $5 or more is a winner. The $200 is distributed as site credit and can be divided into as many bonus bets as you want. The site credit is good for seven days before it expires.

Sign Up for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Promos on Top Golf Apps

New customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state with legal sports betting, can sign up at any of the top online sportsbooks by using best AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting promos:

Click on the BET NOW button for the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. You can create accounts with one or more of these sports betting bonuses. Be sure to read the terms & conditions for each welcome offer to ensure you are eligible. Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number to start the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the promo code – if one is necessary – to activate the leading PGA Tour betting promos and bonuses. Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so double-check the needed info. You will be able to make a deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.

Best AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Promos: A Look at 2025 PGA Event

The best AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting promos are available to you to use ahead of what is always a thrilling event.

Wyndham Clark is the defending champion at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 2023 U.S. Open champ fired a 60 last year to earn a 1-stroke victory over Ludvig Aberg. It'll take a high-caliber golfer to win this week — and fans can expect their favorites to go low while playing Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill.

With World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in his first tournament since the Hero World Challenge in December, he has been installed as the overwhelming favorite to win. Keep in mind he might not be at his sharpest because he cut his right hand with glass while trying to cook on Christmas and needed surgery.

The other betting favorites are in the world's top 10: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Aberg. Before you place any bets, though, make sure to take advantage of one or more of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting promos for new customers.

Tee off the start of your sports betting journey by tapping one or more of the BET NOW buttons on this page. That's the easiest way to sign up for the best AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting promos and bonuses. Claim the leading sports betting bonuses now so you can begin betting today on the PGA Tour for 2025 and so much more!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.