Best Boxing Betting Promos & Bonuses for Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney on April 20

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney is slated for the main fight on the upcoming WBC super-lightweight title from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night, so it's a great time to sign up for the best betting sportsbook promo codes and bonuses to wager boxing odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" button next to any preferred online sportsbook below to use any associated promo code to claim a top-tier welcome offer after signing up for a new online sportsbook account to receive hundreds in bonus bets today.

Best Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney Betting Promos, Odds & Bonuses

Boxing Sportsbook Boxing Betting Promo Code Boxing Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets Bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net

Since there are so many online sportsbook welcome offers available, we've focused on the best betting promos and bonuses to claim in order to wager Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney odds available on the best sports betting apps.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Enjoy a first-bet offer that will net you up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying first bet loses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: When you sign up and your qualifying first bet on Caesars loses, you will be reimbursed with a bonus of up to $1,000.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get a bonus of up to $1,000 when you sign up using the Fanatics Sportsbook app. If you are located in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts and Vermont, you can get $50 in instant bonus bets.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Grab a First Bet Safety Net worth up to $1,000 when you create a new bet365 Sportsbook account this weekend.

DraftKings Promo Code: Use the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and instantly receive $200 in bonus bets, plus a No Sweat NBA SGP/SGPx every day of the NBA playoffs.

FanDuel Promo Code: Use this code to unlock $150 in bonus bets when you make a qualifying first bet of $5 on Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney odds.

Claim these Boxing Betting Promos for Garcia-Haney

Sign up by clicking on the "BET NOW" button next to your favorite online sportsbook. Enter your personal identifying information while on the new customer registration portal, which includes your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete registration at a selected online sportsbook. Make an initial deposit, anywhere from $5 to $20 and place a qualifying cash wager.

Wager Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney Odds for Saturday, April 20

The highly anticipated super lightweight title between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney is set for a prime-time bout on Saturday's WBC card, making it a great time to claim some of the best betting promos and bonuses to wager WBC odds and more.

Ryan Garcia is 24-1 with 15 KOs, however, he enters this fight against Devin Haney as a significant underdog at +640 odds. Haney is undefeated at 31-0 and has 15 KOs, so it's worth investing in Garcia's longshot odds, despite Haney maintaining a perfect record coming into Saturday night's fight.

Markets to target other than outright winner include round betting, method of victory and total rounds. To enjoy the fight between Garcia and Haney on Saturday night, stake a qualifying cash wager or any bonus bets accrued in any of these boxing betting markets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.