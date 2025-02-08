Best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Prop Bets: Passing + Rushing Yards, TDs & More

The list of Jalen Hurts Super Bowl prop bets at sports betting apps is nearly unmatched in variety because Hurts has an incredibly rare set of dual threat talents. That gives him a collection of both upside and chalk plays at sports betting sites.

Hurts is also a leader in the Super Bowl MVP odds because of how well he played in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles are playing a different style this year than they did two years ago, which is part of why the Super Bowl odds have the Eagles as a slight underdog. That stylistic difference is more of a lean on the ground game, but that suits Hurts quite well and will make him one of the most popular NFL betting options for those who sign up for NFL betting promos in time to wager on the best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl prop bets.

This review will cover the best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl prop bets while also detailing the NFL betting sites you can make these bets at and the sportsbook promos you can sign up for to place those wagers.

Best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Prop Bets

Best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Prop Bets Odds Sportsbook
Under 0.5 Interceptions -160 BetMGM
Over 250.5 Pass + Rush Yards -125 Caesars Sportsbook
Score 2+ Touchdowns +475 Fanatics Sportsbook
Over 37.5 Rush Yards -105 bet365
To Score Exactly One Rush TD +170 DraftKings
Under 41.5 1st Quarter Pass Yards -114 FanDuel
Under 18.5 Pass Attempts -125 Hard Rock Bet

Best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Prop Bets: Under 0.5 Interceptions (-160 at BetMGM)

Hurts has only one interception in the past 15 games and zero in the last nine games. This is not an anomaly, as the Eagles game plan aims to generate no giveaways in every contest. That's what makes this a best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl props chalk play via the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBRP1500.

Best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Prop Bets: Over 250.5 Pass + Rush Yards (-125 at Caesars Sportsbook)

The total points NFL odds for this game weighs in at 49 points. That indicates a high scoring game that pushes Hurts to throw for 200+ yards. Add that to his penchant for rushing and he's a good play through the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Prop Bets: Score 2+ TD (+475 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

This is for those considering a high upside play. Hurts has scored two touchdowns on four occasions this year and the NFC title game showed he is still the Eagles go-to goal line back. That makes this a viable best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl props bet that can be made once you sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Jalen Hurts scrambles for extra yardage during the first half of Super Bowl 57 against the Chiefs in 2023. (Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Prop Bets: Over 37.5 Rush Yards (-105 at bet365)

Hurts has made a habit of rushing for 39+ yards, having done so on eight occasions since November. Add that to the potential for this game to be a scoreboard shootout and it makes Hurts a percentage bet with the bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE.

Best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Prop Bets: To Score Exactly One Rush TD (+170 at DraftKings)

The two touchdowns option is an upside play, but the reality is that Hurts' specialty is scoring a single rush touchdown. He's done that eight times this year, or nearly half the games he's played in. It's enough of a trend to consider this a quality wager option available through the DraftKings promo code.

Best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Prop Bets: Under 41.5 First Quarter Passing Yards (-114 at FanDuel)

The Eagles are one of the most patient teams in the NFL when it comes to sticking to the ground game. That may change once this game goes the shootout route, but that shouldn't be the case early on. That is why this lands in the Best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Props column that you can make after signing up for the FanDuel promo code.

Best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Prop Bets: Under 18.5 Pass Completions (-125 at Hard Rock Bet)

The Eagles have shown this year that it is more than possible to get into scoreboard shootouts without throwing the ball a ton. That's led to Hurts generating 19+ completions in only five games this year. That slots this wager into the percentage play column for those who create an account with the Hard Rock promo code.

How to Place Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Prop Bets

Open the NFL or Super Bowl tab at the sportsbook. The best Jalen Hurts Super Bowl prop bets should be highlighted, but you can scroll through various tabs for more specific categories. Select the prop of your choice and it will be added to your bet slip. Choose your stake and submit your wager.

